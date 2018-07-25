Primary Cobalt Announces Initial Prospecting Study on Potential Vanadium - Uranium Claims in Utah and Colorado Uravan Belt

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Primary Cobalt Corp. (CSE-PRIM) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a prospecting study on key vanadium - uranium claims in the highly prospective Uravan belt in Utah and Colorado.

The Uravan Mineral Belt has been explored since the late 1880s, when early prospectors discovered radium, vanadium and uranium in the carnotite minerals of the Paradox Valley.

Although vanadium and uranium occurrences are ubiquitous and are known to exist in over 20 distinctly different sedimentary units in the Uravan belt, the Pennsylvanian-Permian Rico Formation and the Upper Jurassic Entrada Sandstone are the only formations which have been mined previously for vanadium and uranium. Most of the past production has come from the Entrada Sandstone. Historically, there have been a number of uraniferous vanadium deposits developed in the Entrada Sandstone along a sinuous trend extending in a north-south direction for over 100 miles. This trend coincides with a major structural feature representing a transitional zone between the Colorado Plateau and the Southern Rocky Mountain physiographic provinces.

Patrick Morris stated, “Based on the results of previous exploration and past production within the Uravan belt, this coupled with recent US political focus on sourcing strategic metals locally represents an opportunity for Primary and its shareholders”.

The rising demand for vanadium as a steel alloy and the Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (“VRFBs”) has sparked renewed interest in the vanadium deposits in the Uravan Belt. VRFB’s are getting more attention from utilities companies, and large battery projects have already been announced.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

