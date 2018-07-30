Metals Creek Resources Corp. Confirms Gold Mineralization On Great Brehat Project, Newfoundland, Stakes Additional Claims

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the company), is pleased to announce that the company has received the assay results from 12 surface grab samples from the newly discovered Totem South Gold Zone on the Great Brehat Gold Project in northern Newfoundland. The new zone returned assays ranging from less than 5 parts per billion (ppb) Gold (Au) up to 823 ppb Au. The average grade of the twelve samples was 143 ppb gold. Metals Creek is very encouraged with these results and in the coming weeks it expects to commence a follow up sampling program to try to better define and extend the mineralization encountered at Totem South.

The Company believes that the gold showings uncovered at White Metal's Gunners Cove Gold Project is an extensive unexplored anomalous gold system that has now been traced intermittingly for 18 kilometres along strike (north to south) and interpreted horizontal widths up to 1.0 kilometres (e.g. Bazooka Zone described in White Metal news release dated 03 July, 2018). Since its initial gold discovery in September 2017, White Metal has had excellent success extending the area of gold mineralization at the Gunners Cove Gold Project.

The Totem South mineralization, described in this press release is located near the northeast corner of MEK's claim block and exhibits similar characteristics and gold grade to that of the newly discovered Totem Zone of White Metal (see WHM news release dated 11 July 2018) immediately north of MEK's North Eastern Boundary to which assays were released today.

Note: The samples described above are grab samples which are selective by nature and unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

In addition the company announces that it has staked an additional 43 claim units covering what is mapped by the Newfoundland Geological Survey as similar geology hosting the Gunners Cove mineralization. These claims will be prospected in the coming weeks as well.

Metals Creek acknowledges the financial support of the JCEAP Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, was involved in the collection of the samples, supervised the analytical program and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

