Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

SolGold Announces Exercise of Options

04.10.2018  |  FSCwire

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 550,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of share options by one of Company's employees.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission is expected on or around 9 October 2018.

Following the exercise of these options, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,696,795,686 fully paid ordinary shares, 9,795,884 options exercisable at 14p, 31,245,884 options exercisable at 28p, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)

+61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Ms Anna Legge

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)

alegge@solgold.com.au 

Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison

Tel:+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)

ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk 

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk

Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

solgold@hannam.partners|

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9854C_1-2018-10-4.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

To follow SolGold plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap