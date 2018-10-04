SolGold Announces Exercise of Options

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 550,000 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of share options by one of Company's employees.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission is expected on or around 9 October 2018.

Following the exercise of these options, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,696,795,686 fully paid ordinary shares, 9,795,884 options exercisable at 14p, 31,245,884 options exercisable at 28p, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.

