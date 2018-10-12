Director Share Dealings in Company

London England (FSCwire) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Mr. Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company, on 11 October 2018.

On 11 October 2018, Mr. Meier acquired 14,250 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 138p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier is 231,927 Shares, representing 0.13% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Patrick Meier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 138p 14,250 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 14,250 138p e. Date of the transaction 11 October 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

