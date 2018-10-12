Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Director Share Dealings in Company

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

London England (FSCwire) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Mr. Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company, on 11 October 2018.

On 11 October 2018, Mr. Meier acquired 14,250 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 138p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier is 231,927 Shares, representing 0.13% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.         

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.        

Name

Patrick Meier

2.         

Reason for the notification

a.         

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b.         

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.         

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.        

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.        

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.         

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.         

Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.         

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.         

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

138p

14,250

d.         

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

14,250

138p

e.         

Date of the transaction

11 October 2018

f.         

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

