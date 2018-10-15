TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday October 29, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday October 30, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: October 30, 2018 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)



Webcast: www.first-quantum.com



Dial in: North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570

North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919

United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107



Replay: Available from noon (EDT) on October 30, 2018 until 11:59 pm (EST) on November 13, 2018

North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367

North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642



Passcode: 5499405

Management Update

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Doddridge to the position of Director, Investor Relations to cover a long term leave. During her career Ms. Doddridge has formulated and executed the investor relations strategy for numerous high profile companies and has been the recipient of several awards recognizing her efforts and performance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-to-release-third-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results-on-october-29-2018-300731290.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.