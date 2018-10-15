First Quantum to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on October 29, 2018
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2018 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday October 29, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday October 30, 2018.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
October 30, 2018
|
Time:
|
9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
|
Webcast:
|
www.first-quantum.com
|
Dial in:
|
North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
|
North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919
|
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107
|
Replay:
|
Available from noon (EDT) on October 30, 2018 until 11:59 pm (EST) on November 13, 2018
|
North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
|
North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642
|
Passcode:
|
5499405
Management Update
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Doddridge to the position of Director, Investor Relations to cover a long term leave. During her career Ms. Doddridge has formulated and executed the investor relations strategy for numerous high profile companies and has been the recipient of several awards recognizing her efforts and performance.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com
SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Contact
North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 361-3752, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 140 327 3484, Fax: +44 140 327 3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com