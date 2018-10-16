Sherritt Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) has scheduled the timing of its third quarter results announcement and conference call as follows:
Press Release:
October 31, 2018, after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
November 1, 2018, 9:00 a.m. (ET)
North American callers, please dial:
1-866-521-4909
International callers, please dial:
647-427-2311
Live webcast:
www.sherritt.com
The webcast along with the presentation slides will be available on Sherritt’s website. www.sherritt.com
An archive of the webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on the website.
About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.
Contact
Sherritt International Corporation Investor inquiries: Telephone: 416-935-2451 Toll-free: 1-800-704-6698 investor@sherritt.com or Media inquiries: Telephone: 416-935-2421 communications@sherritt.com www.sherritt.com
