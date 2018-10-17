PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2018 - Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX: NMX) (OTCQB: NMKEF) (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. The President and CEO, Guy Bourassa, joined Stock Day’s Everett Jolly to talk about their completely financed operation.



At the start of the interview, Jolly asked about construction updates for Nemaska Lithium Inc.

“We have both sites,” Bourassa explained. “One for the conversion and one for the mine. We are more advanced in the mine. Currently we are pouring a lot of concrete before the freezing period.”

Bourassa said they are planning to have all of the crushing and sorting buildings up before the snowfall. He then went on to talk about the concentrator, saying they have completed the foundation, the building was already up and they are ready to move equipment inside. He says they are on track to complete everything by the third quarter of 2019.

Jolly then asked if Bourassa could explain to the listeners more about his business. Jolly noted that Nemaska Lithium Inc. concentrates on high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium salts, but Jolly wanted to know what makes the company special.

“Well the main reason we are so special and quite unique is that we are going to be a chemical company, vertically integrated, from the mine to conversation of salt, mainly hydroxide and carbonate. Both of which are required by the battery manufacturers,” said Bourassa.

He went on to explain that being vertically integrated all in the same jurisdiction, in the province of Québec, gives them a leading advantage cost wise to the competition elsewhere in the world.

Jolly then turned the conversation to a budget update on construction. Bourassa explained they have about 50% of the equipment already ordered and purchased.

“Engineering is also about 80% completed, so we are online with the budget and online with the construction schedule with the mine. We are less advanced with the electrochemical plant, which is a three-year construction calendar. I expect it to be completed in the third quarter or second half of 2020. So, everything is online and still on budget.”

Jolly then noted they’ve raised a lot of money in the past 6 months and asked if Nemaska Lithium Inc. was looking at any mergers and acquisitions. Bourassa said their focus is primarily on completing the construction on budget.

“Of course, we don’t close our eyes and our ears and we are always looking for potential acquisitions or potential partnerships. But very, very clearly all of our efforts, liquidity, and time is dedicated to make sure we make a success out of the construction and ramp up of our operation here,” said Bourassa.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit www.nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska Lithium.

