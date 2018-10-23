Lorraine Copper Announces Application to Extend the Term of Certain Share Purchase Warrants

Vancouver, October 23, 2018 - Lorraine Copper Corp. ("Lorraine" or the "Company") announces that the Company has elected to make application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of 4,723,500 share purchase warrants currently exercisable at a price of $0.10 until October 27, 2018. The application, which is subject to Exchange acceptance, will be for an extension in the term of these warrants by one year, to October 27, 2019.

Lorraine Copper is a Canadian mineral exploration company that is acquiring and advancing copper, gold and molybdenum projects at intermediate to advanced stages that hold significant resources. Lorraine Copper currently owns three properties all of which have defined resources: Lorraine copper-gold (Joint Ventured with Teck Limited), OK copper-molybdenum and Stardust (under option to Sun Metals Corp.). For more information please visit the Company's website at www.lorrainecopper.com

