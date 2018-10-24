Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Core Exploration Ltd: Benchmark Cathodes Presentation

01:47 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia - Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's Benchmark Cathodes Presentation.

Huge exploration upside

Targeting substantial Mineral Resource growth

Upcoming exploration and aggressive drill programs in 2018 to target growth in the resource base to support a long-life lithium production hub at Finniss Project

Discoverers - Core's exploration has discovered some of the highest grade lithium in Australia, capable of producing a quality spodumene concentrate

Numerous high grade lithium pegmatite targets already identified

High potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites

Three rigs currently drilling at Finniss with 40,000m of drilling to be conducted over 12 months

Drilling results over coming weeks and months leading to multiple Resource increases and upgrades

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EF6IK3R0



About Core Exploration Ltd:

Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.

The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.

An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.



Source:

Core Exploration Ltd.



Contact:

For further information please contact: Stephen Biggins Managing Director Core Exploration Ltd. T: +61-8-8317-1700 For Media and Broker queries: Warrick Hazeldine M: +61-417-944-616 Andrew Rowell M: +61-400-466-226 Cannings Purple


