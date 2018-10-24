Core Exploration Ltd: Benchmark Cathodes Presentation

Adelaide, Australia - Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's Benchmark Cathodes Presentation.Huge exploration upsideTargeting substantial Mineral Resource growthUpcoming exploration and aggressive drill programs in 2018 to target growth in the resource base to support a long-life lithium production hub at Finniss ProjectDiscoverers - Core's exploration has discovered some of the highest grade lithium in Australia, capable of producing a quality spodumene concentrateNumerous high grade lithium pegmatite targets already identifiedHigh potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatitesThree rigs currently drilling at Finniss with 40,000m of drilling to be conducted over 12 monthsDrilling results over coming weeks and months leading to multiple Resource increases and upgradesTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EF6IK3R0





Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





