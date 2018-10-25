Northern Sphere Mining Corp. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Mark Haywood to its Board of Directors

Toronto, October 25, 2018 - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") (CSE: NSM) (OTC Pink: NSMCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Haywood to the Board of Directors and he will serve as the lead independent director.

Mr. Haywood's career has spanned over 25 years in the mining industry and he holds degrees in Mining Engineering and Law. He has held executive operational positions with a number of public and private Canadian corporations including Cline Mining, Calvista Gold, and XDM Resources. He has managed mining projects in USA, Africa, South America, Australia, and Canada. Mr. Haywood has also held senior mining positions with Anglo Gold Ashanti, Goldfields, Ivanhoe, BHP and Placer Pacific at various mining operations around the world including Chief Mining Engineer and Mine Manager at both underground and open pit mines.

"Mr. Haywood's addition to the Company as lead independent director is a significant move forward in the evolution of the Company. His extensive mining experience and credentials are an ideal fit for NSM's business plan and development of its properties. Each of the Company's properties has past production, near term production and incredible exploration potential," says A. John Carter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Haywood states that, "NSM is very undervalued and holds a unique suite of exciting projects in stable jurisdictions each with significant upside potential. I look forward to assisting the Company and the team in determining the next steps to grow NSM and create value for its stakeholders."

Mr. Haywood's immediate attention will be focused on a complete review of the properties. He has already been working with the Company for the past several months. He has reviewed significant Company data, has visited the Arizona property and has become familiar with NSM's opportunities. NSM believes that now is an ideal time for him to join the team and assist the Company as it grows.

