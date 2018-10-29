Primary Energy Metals Director Will Be Speaking At Women In Mining Seminar On November 7th In Seville, Spain

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2018 - Primary Energy Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIM) (FSE:1WZ) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chaimae El Amri a Primary Director and General Manager of joint venture operations with EXCO Mining in Spain will be on a panel "The Diversity Challenge in the Industrial Field" at the seminar.

The seminar is being hosted by the Embassy of Canada to Spain and the Junta de Andalucia (Regional Government of Andalucia) at the Institute San Telmo International in Seville.

Ms. El Amri is a director of Primary and is the co-founder and Managing Director of Societe Green Energy Resources a Moroccan based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of manganese, copper deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the battery industry. The company's primary business has been the exploration of mineral properties in Morocco. Ms. Amri holds a Master's Degree in the Field of Audit and Management Control from the Ecole Nationale de Commerce et de Gestion, a Diploma in Financial Management and Accounting, from the Faculty of Science, Law, Economics and Social. Ms. El Amri is also a member of the Women in Mining, Canada and the International Women in Mining.

Isidro Garcia, Trade Commissioner (Mining) | Délegué commercial (Mines), stated "The Government of Canada encourages and expects all Canadian companies working internationally to respect all applicable laws and international Corporate Social Responsibity ("CSR") standards, to operate transparently and in consultation with host governments and local communities, and to develop and implement CSR best practices". The Women in Mining and Industry Seminar is a good example of the Gender and CSR initiatives in support of the Canadian mining sector.

About Primary Energy Metals Inc.

Primary Energy Metals Inc. (CSE-PRIM FR-1WZ) is a listed junior exploration and development company and is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing ethically sourced Vanadium, Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, Uranium, Lithium, Manganese and Silver/Gold focussed mineral resource properties to create value for its shareholders.

ACQUISITION FOCUS - Other projects Primary is investigating are in the clean energy sector. In this sector, the Company is focused specifically upon exploration opportunities to source green energy power minerals for use in battery production. Primary's interests in this sector are guided by the following:

· Identifying opportunities in regions that are conducive to mining due to the regulatory nature of the government with existing infrastructure.

· Identifying opportunities in geographical locations that provide easy access large markets for these metals.

· Identifying opportunities with locations with existing mine shafts.

