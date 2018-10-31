Copper Mountain Mining Announces Q3 2018 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2018 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces third quarter 2018 financial results. All currency is in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All results are reported on a 100% basis. The Company's Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.CuMtn.com and www.sedar.com.

Third quarter 2018 highlights:

Production at the Copper Mountain Mine was 22.0 million pounds of copper equivalent in the third quarter of 2018, which includes 18.3 million pounds of copper, 7,500 ounces of gold and 64,900 ounces of silver and in line with expectations.

Company on track to achieve 2018 annual production guidance of 80 million pounds of copper (+/-5%) with the expectation of a strong fourth quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter 2018 was $60.7 million, from the sale of 17.6 million pounds of copper, 6,300 ounces of gold, and 62,500 ounces of silver, net of pricing adjustments.

Increased mineral reserves at the Copper Mountain Mine to 210 million tonnes 1 grading 0.26% copper, 0.08 grams per tonne gold, and 0.89 grams per tonne silver for 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 504,000 ounces of gold and 6.0 million ounces of silver.

grading 0.26% copper, 0.08 grams per tonne gold, and 0.89 grams per tonne silver for 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 504,000 ounces of gold and 6.0 million ounces of silver. Positive feasibility study results for the Eva Copper Project demonstrated an after-NPV of US$256 million at an 8% discount rate and total copper production of 959 million pounds over a 12-year mine life.

Robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) results for New Ingerbelle demonstrated an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of US$394 million at an 8% discount rate and total copper production of 768 million pounds over a 12-year mine life.

______________________ 1 Includes low-grade stockpile.

Gil Clausen, President and CEO of Copper Mountain, remarked "This quarter was an exceptionally busy quarter for Copper Mountain as we delivered on all of the project milestones as promised. We completed the phase 2 drilling program at New Ingerbelle and subsequently announced an updated mineral resource along with a base case mine development and production PEA which demonstrated strong economics. We also announced solid feasibility study results for our Eva Copper Project in Australia, which exhibited robust economics and is expected to produce over 120 million pounds of copper annually in the early years of its mine life. "

Mr. Clausen added, "We will continue to focus on ensuring Copper Mountain produces predictably and reliably as it has year to date. Production in the fourth quarter is forecast to be strong as we get back to mining higher grade ore, reduce stripping and we do not anticipate any of the non-recurring items that impacted the third quarter."

Summary Financial Results







Quarter Results & Highlights (100%) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands of CDN$, other than per share and per pound amounts) 2018 $ 2017 $ 2018 $ 2017 $









Revenue 60,720 77,151 222,870 218,393 Cash flow from operations before working capital changes 1,189 31,570 47,206 71,199 Gross profit (Loss) (9,574) 19,550 17,410 39,082 EBITDA2 6,882 42,934 40,919 90,939 Adjusted earnings (loss)3 (8,310) 11,051 5,208 15,412 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share4 (0.04) 0.08 0.03 0.12









Cash and cash equivalents



41,690 43,645 Accounts receivable



26,130 20,336 Total cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivable



67,820 63,981 Equity



319,951 241,039









Total pounds of copper sold (000's lbs) 17,600 19,300 59,200 55,900 Total ounces of gold sold (oz) 6,300 6,500 19,100 18,800 Total ounces of silver sold (oz) 62,500 72,700 213,100 199,400









Average realized copper price (US$) 2.77 2.91 3.03 2.72

_________________________ 2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Refer to the Non-GAAP Performance measures section of this MD&A. 3 Adjusted earnings (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure which removes unrealized gains/losses on interest rate swaps, pricing adjustments on concentrate metal sales and foreign currency gains/losses. 4 Calculated by dividing the total adjusted earnings by the weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic method.

The Company recognized revenue of $60.7 million in Q3 2018 on the sale of copper concentrates net of treatment charges. Third quarter revenue was impacted by a shipping delay at the Port of Vancouver over the quarter-end which resulted in 1.1 million pounds of copper, 440 ounces of gold, and 4,000 ounces of silver not being recorded in Q3 2018. This revenue will be recognized in Q4 2018. The decrease in revenue in the third quarter was also the result of lower realized copper prices, lower quantities of metal sold and negative provisional pricing adjustments. Pricing adjustments totaled negative $2.4 million and reflects a weakening of copper prices during the quarter and resulted in downward adjustments for shipments not yet finalized at the period end. This decrease was partly offset by a higher gold grade and recovery during the quarter.

At the end of Q3 2018, the Company recorded an increase in accounts receivable primarily attributable to a shipping delay at the Port of Vancouver over the quarter-end for which the Company did not receive payment of $19.2 million from the September shipment until October 3, 2018. This cash, if received in the quarter, would have increased the quarter-end cash balance to $60.9 million.

The Company recorded higher Q3 2018 operating costs as a result of increased cost of sales of $70.3 million. The increase is largely due to a $5.3 million inventory adjustment to the low-grade stockpile. This adjustment was necessary to record the low-grade stockpile at net realizable value due to the decline in copper price. Additionally, Q3 2018 operating costs reflect increases mainly associated with timing of planned major mine maintenance, fuel unit costs, and other consumable unit costs as compared to Q3 2017.

Exploration expenditures for the quarter were $2.9, which includes both exploration in Australia and British Columbia.

The Copper Mountain Mine produced 22.0 million pounds of copper equivalent which is comprised of 18.3 million pounds of copper, 7,500 ounces of gold and 64,900 ounces of silver during Q3 2018. Lower copper production in Q3 2018 was as forecast and within expectations of the 2018 production plan. Gold production was higher quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year on higher gold grades and improved recoveries after installation of a flash flotation circuit in the concentrator. Copper grades and therefore copper production is expected to improve in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Site cash costs for Q3 2018 were US$1.78 per pound of copper produced, net of precious metal credits, and total cash costs were US$2.25 per pound sold, net of precious metal credits. Site cash costs and total cash costs were higher primarily due to lower copper production and sales as a result of lower head grades in the quarter, as planned, the $5.3 million inventory adjustment to the low-grade stockpile, and the shipping delay at the Port of Vancouver which decreased metal sales by 1.1 million pounds of copper, 440 ounces of gold, and 4,000 ounces of silver. As production and sales are expected to be higher in the fourth quarter of 2018, site cash costs and total cash costs are expected to decrease.

The Company is on track to meet full year guidance for copper production as year-to-date production has been in-line with the plan and production is expected to be strong in the fourth quarter. The Company maintains 2018 annual production guidance of 80 million pounds of copper (+/- 5%).

The following table provides a summary of the operating results from the mine for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:







Mine Production Information Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Copper Mountain Mine (100% Basis) 2018 2017 2018 2017









Mine:







Total tonnes mined (000's5) 18,503 17,431 54,606 53,600 Ore tonnes mined (000's) 5,612 6,843 16,159 18,835 Waste tonnes (000's) 12,891 10,587 38,446 34,765 Stripping ratio 2.30 1.55 2.38 1.87









Mill:







Tonnes milled (000's) 3,802 3,787 10,661 10,394 Feed Grade (Cu%) 0.28 0.32 0.31 0.31 Recovery (%) 79.1 77.3 79.4 77.9 Operating time (%) 92.7 93.5 91.5 89.3 Tonnes milled (TPD6) 41,300 41,200 39,100 38,100









Production:







Copper production (000's lbs) 18,300 20,900 58,200 56,200 Gold production (oz) 7,500 6,700 20,100 18,500 Silver production (oz) 64,900 79,300 211,200 206,800









Site cash costs per pound of copper produced (net of precious metal credits) (US$) 1.78 1.25 1.53 1.31 Total cash costs per pound of copper sold (net of precious metal credits) (US$) 2.25 1.62 1.96 1.74

________________________ 5 Excludes ore re-handle from stockpile 6 Tonnes per calendar day

Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 7:30 am (Pacific Standard Time) for management to discuss the Q3 2018 financial and operating results.

Live Dial-in information

Toronto and international: 647-427-7450

North America (toll-free): 1-888-231-8191

To participate in the webcast live via computer visit the Company's website at www.cumtn.com or https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1833337/29A6E0EF562FD710672ED8952756F33F

Replay information

Toronto and international: 416-849-0833

Passcode: 9499185

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056

Passcode: 9499185

The conference call replay will be available from 10:30 am (PST) on October 31, 2018 until 20:59 pm PST on November 7, 2018. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available on the company's website at www.cumtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine produces about 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year with a large resource that remains open laterally and at depth. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 397,000 hectare highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area.

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press relase and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2018 $ December 31, 2017 $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 41,690 45,133 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 26,130 29,314 Inventory 58,034 68,135







125,854 142,582





Deferred acquisition costs - 1,121 Reclamation bonds 8,744 8,228 Deferred tax assets 14,097 10,956 Property, plant and equipment 446,591 414,041 Low grade stockpile 105,860 91,021







701,146 667,949 Liabilities









Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,313 42,122 Amounts payable to related parties 67,751 43,633 Current portion of long-term debt 55,127 48,649 Current tax liability 13 1,285

150,204 135,689





Provisions 6,540 6,521 Interest rate swap liability 696 2,081 Long-term debt 223,755 258,373

381,195 402,664





Equity Attributable to shareholders of the Company:









Share capital 262,622 195,670 Contributed surplus 16,918 15,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,219) - Accumulated deficit (33,044) (25,693)

243,277 185,701 Non-controlling interest 76,674 79,584 Total equity 319,951 265,285







701,146 667,949

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)



For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2018 $ 2017 $ 2018 $ 2017 $









Revenue 60,720 77,151 222,870 218,393 Cost of sales (70,294) (57,601) (205,460) (179,311) Gross profit (loss) (9,574) 19,550 17,410 39,082









Other income and expenses











General and administration (2,160) (1,307) (8,225) (5,647)



Exploration and evaluation - - - (35)



Share based compensation (387) (349) (1,274) (1,122) Operating (loss) income (12,121) 17,894 7,911 32,278









Finance income 134 4 476 360 Finance expense (3,602) (2,968) (10,963) (9,702) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 195 77 1,197 (697) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 5,419 12,353 (9,042) 22,820











Income (loss) before tax (9,975) 27,360 (10,421) 45,059









Current resource tax recovery (expense) 59 (787) (608) (1,258) Deferred income and resource tax recovery 4,850 - 3,135 -









Net income (loss) (5,066) 26,573 (7,894) 43,801









Other comprehensive loss







Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,684) - (3,219) - Total comprehensive income (loss) (7,750) 26,573 (11,113) 43,801



















Net income (loss) attributable to:











Shareholders of the Company (4,289) 19,538 (7,351) 31,484



Non-controlling interest (777) 7,035 (543) 12,317











(5,066) 26,573 (7,894) 43,801 Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic (0.02) 0.15 (0.04) 0.24



Diluted (0.02) 0.14 (0.04) 0.23









Weighted average shares outstanding, basic (thousands) 188,116 133,298 166,939 133,070 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (thousands) 191,435 136,853 170,796 133,307 Shares outstanding at end of the period (thousands) 188,170 133,629 188,170 133,629

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2018 $ 2017 $ 2018 $ 2017 $ Cash flows from operating activities







Net (loss) income for the period (5,066) 26,573 (7,894) 43,801 Adjustments for:







Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (4) - (25) Depreciation 13,389 12,610 40,853 36,538 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,079) (10,849) 6,447 (20,636) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate swap (195) (77) (1,197) 697 Deferred income and resource tax expense (4,849) - (3,141) - Finance expense 3,602 2,968 10,963 9,702 Share based compensation 387 349 995 1,122

1,189 31,570 47,026 71,199 Net changes in working capital items (20,839) (20,461) (24,537) (31,370) Net cash (used in) from operating activities (19,650) 11,109 22,489 39,829









Cash flows from investing activities







Cash acquired in acquisition of Altona - - 29,115 - Transaction costs (54) - (2,291) - Share issue costs - - (364) - Deferred stripping activities (3,092) - (15,555) (1,485) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,216) (1,073) (16,087) (2,760) (Purchase) refund of reclamation bond (387) - (387) - Proceeds on disposal of fixed assets - - - 52 Net cash used in investing activities (7,749) (1,073) (5,569) (4,193)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds on exercise of options and warrants 26 387 224 691 Advances from non-controlling interest 14,383 13,574 28,412 21,618 Payments made to non-controlling interest (899) - (2,367) - Loan principal paid (12,427) (11,981) (34,320) (29,064) Interest paid (2,275) (1,944) (8,057) (8,441) Finance lease payments (1,277) (2,195) (5,266) (6,232) Net cash used in financing activities (2,469) (2,159) (21,374) (21,428)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (532) (1,336) 1,011 (1,972)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (30,400) 6,541 (3,443) 12,236









Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 72,090 37,104 45,133 31,409









Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 41,690 43,645 41,690 43,645















