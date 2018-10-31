Aurelius Announces Balance of Phase 2 Drillhole Results at Mikwam Including 4 Metres Grading 8.9 g/t Gold and 6 Metres Grading 7.9 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2018 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”) is pleased to announce the balance of drill results and the completion of its successful Phase Two drilling program at the Mikwam Property. The Phase Two program demonstrates a substantial and expanding continuous gold system with high-grade zones.



Mikwam Exploration Long Section





The 3,923 metre Phase Two program included 17 exploration holes on five sections along strike of the Mikwam gold deposit.

Highlights from the remaining Phase 2 holes include:

AUL-18-19 intersected

--2.3 grams per tonne (“g/t”) of gold over 24.5 metres (“m”); and



--6.3 g/t gold over 3m; and



--2.2 g/t gold over 29m;

----Including 7.9 g/t gold over 6m; and



--1.36 g/t over 41m;

----Including 5.0 g/t gold over 8m; and

------Including 8.9 g/t gold over 4m.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f52c63eb-5db7-45c4-84bb-0ad16e6d1796

“The Phase Two program, combined with our Phase One results, exceeded expectations. We are thrilled with the results of our two programs in 2018. They demonstrate an expanding continuous gold system at the Mikwam Property,” stated Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P. Eng, Aurelius President and CEO. “We look forward to the next phase of exploration.”

“Our Phase Two program has successfully expanded the size of the gold zone at Mikwam and revealed a trend of considerably higher grades,” commented Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration. “Our goal is to define a significant gold resource at Mikwam and we have set the stage for the next round of work.”

The Mikwam Deposit is located approximately 30 kilometres west of the Casa Berardi Mine and along the same prominent regional structure, known as the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (CBDZ). The Mikwam area is covered with up to 40 metres of overburden, and as a result, is relatively under explored when compared to other regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The two drilling campaigns by Aurelius in 2018 have expanded the gold mineralization zone at Mikwam and confirmed a similar local geological setting as Casa Berardi.

Future campaigns at Mikwam will be designed to continue to expand the deposit and to identify additional mineralized bodies along the CBDZ on the property.





Table 1. Summary of Gold Intersections from Mikwam Phase Two Drilling Program Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Gold g/t Comments AUL-18-11 93.5 106.0 12.5 0.55 AUL-18-12 90.5 98.0 7.5 0.27 and 103.0 109.5 6.5 2.40 and 111.5 115.5 4.0 0.33 AUL-18-13 134.5 156.0 21.5 4.15 including 138.5 140.5 2.0 8.05 and 144.5 149.5 5.0 10.45 AUL-18-14 151.2 187.0 35.8 1.64 including 158.0 166.0 8.0 2.72 AUL-18-15 195.6 221.7 26.1 7.08 including 207.5 212.5 5.0 11.82 and includes 210.5 211.5 1.0 24.30 and 214.5 221.7 7.2 9.36 AUL-18-15 245.5 253.6 8.1 1.53 including 245.5 246.5 1.0 9.90 AUL-18-16 223.5 227.0 3.5 0.78 and 233.0 237.0 4.0 0.97 and 255.8 262.5 6.7 1.88 and 325.5 339.0 13.5 7.08 updated interval including 326.5 333.0 6.5 11.99 AUL-18-16 343.0 347.0 4.0 2.01 new interval AUL-18-16 356.0 363.0 7.0 4.81 updated interval including 358.0 360.0 2.0 13.87 AUL-18-16 365.0 367.0 2.0 2.63 AUL-18-17 no significant results AUL-18-18 181.0 190.0 9.0 1.17 and 284.0 285.0 1.0 4.70 and 289.5 301.0 11.5 3.02 including 289.5 295.0 5.5 5.19 and 322.0 326.0 4.0 0.70 AUL-18-19 163.5 188.0 24.5 2.29 including 164.5 168.5 4.0 3.82 including 176.5 185.9 9.4 3.33 AUL-18-20 84.0 105.0 21.0 1.35 including 86.5 89.5 3.0 6.25 and 119.0 124.0 5.0 1.63 including 119.0 120.0 1.0 6.44 AUL-18-21 92.0 100.0 8.0 1.33 and 108.0 113.0 5.0 1.02 AUL-18-22 48.0 70.5 22.5 1.07 AUL-18-23 66.0 95.0 29.0 2.20 including 84.5 90.5 6.0 7.86 AUL-18-24 163.0 204.0 41.0 1.36 including 176.0 184.0 8.0 4.97 and includes 180.0 184.0 4.0 8.86 AUL-18-25 232.1 237.0 4.9 0.99 AUL-18-26 139.0 141.4 2.4 0.31 AUL-18-27 205.0 229.5 24.5 1.05

1. Intervals may not represent true width of the mineralized zone and gold values are not capped.

Mikwam contains an estimated inferred mineral resource1 of 1.81 million tonnes grading 2.34 g/t gold, containing an estimated 136,000 ounces of gold as reported in the Technical Report dated December 8, 2016, compliant with NI 43-101 and filed on SEDAR.

1. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Estimated using a cut-off grade of 1.00 g/t gold. Tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 10,000, grade has been rounded to two significant digits and estimated ounces have been rounded to the nearest 1,000.





Table 2. Drillhole Locations and Orientations for Mikwam Phase Two Drilling Program DDH Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH AUL-18-11 592304 5483183 282 175 -45 125 AUL-18-12 592304 5483183 282 175 -65 152 AUL-18-13 592304 5483231 282 180 -55 176 AUL-18-14 592304 5483231 282 180 -65 201 AUL-18-15 592304 5483231 282 180 -75 275 AUL-18-16 592303 5483356 282 185 -63 383 AUL-18-17 592303 5483356 282 180 -70 452 AUL-18-18 592303 5483356 282 180 -56 401 AUL-18-19 592279 5483246 282 180 -63 242 AUL-18-20 592250 5483200 282 180 -45 125 AUL-18-21 592250 5483200 282 180 -65 143 AUL-18-22 592350 5483130 282 180 -50 125 AUL-18-23 592350 5483130 282 180 -65 152 AUL-18-24 592350 5483230 282 180 -55 251 AUL-18-25 592350 5483230 282 180 -65 302 AUL-18-26 592384 5483181 282 180 -50 152 AUL-18-27 592384 5483181 282 180 -75 266

All samples were submitted to Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario, for sample preparation by crushing one kilogram to 70 per cent less than two millimetres, creation of a 500-gram split and then pulverizing to 85 per cent passing 75 microns. Sample pulps are submitted for gold analysis with a 30-gram fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (code FA430). Samples returning higher than 10 parts per million gold were re-assayed with a 30-gram fire assay and gravimetric finish. Control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) were inserted into the sample sequence by Bureau Veritas on a regular basis to monitor precision of results.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Abitibi Greenstone Belt properties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world’s most prolific mining districts; the 944-hectare, 9-claim Mikwam Property in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 11,593-hectare, 57-claim Lipton Property on the Lower Detour Trend. The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.





Mark N. J. Ashcroft, President & CEO

