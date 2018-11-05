Handa Mining Names Mark Lotz as Next Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 05, 2018 - Handa Mining Corp. ("Handa" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HAND) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark Lotz as Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2018, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mark is a Chartered Professional Accountant practicing publicly through his firm Lotz CPA Inc. Having qualified in 1994 he brings a wealth of experience in business, tax and consulting. Formerly a CEO and CFO in the brokerage industry, he also has senior management experience in the mining, manufacturing and digital media sectors. He provides strategic tax and business planning and is a sought after expert for complex contractual issues and financial quantification. He regularly consults with legal firms acting as an expert witness on matters of securities regulation and litigation. He sits on the board of and is chair of the audit committees for a number of public companies. In addition he serves as the CFO of Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

"Mark is an excellent addition to our team and will provide a key analytical approach we need to develop and execute our business model. It's crucial as we expand our business that we grow with the bottom line in mind and we establish a clear picture of what true costs go into every dollar of revenue we can create."

About Handa Mining Corporation

Handa Mining Corp. (TSX-V: HAND) is a mining and development company that is developing the Mejillones Phosphate Project in Chile in order to bring the Project into production and generate cash flow. As part of its revitalized strategy, the Company is also pursuing Joint Venture opportunities in order to gain further exposure to surface mining opportunities which are very close to or in production.

For further information, contact:

Jan Nelson

Chief Executive Officer

Handa Mining Corp.

Tel: (604) 428-7050

Email: jan@handamining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.