Recent Exploration Results Indicate Potential Enlarged Opportunity in the Empire Mine Vicinity and Continued Strong Results From Ongoing Drilling at the Empire Mine

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2018 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Global Mining Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and is one of Phoenix’s largest shareholders, owning 1,330,000 common shares (4.18% of Phoenix).



ExGen is pleased to announce the results from the Company’s ongoing surface sampling and drilling programs at the Empire Copper Project in Idaho, USA (the ‘Empire Mine’). The results of the 2018 drilling program, to date, were published in September and early October, and can be found under the Company’s filings on the SEDAR web site at http://www.sedar.com/.

Highlights:

Mineralisation now demonstrated along a 3.5 kilometre (“km”) strike within the expanded 1,837-acre property.

The current resource (shallow oxide deposit) exists along a 1km of strike length.

Phoenix will now fast track further exploration work alongside completing the Feasibility Study on the current resource.

Drilling in and around the current resource returned high grade copper and silver assays, and confirmation of the presence of sulphides

Dennis Thomas, CEO of Phoenix, said, “The results of the current program suggest we have [an enlarged potential] opportunity along a 3.5km strike. We have only really begun to understand the scale of the opportunity following the mapping, sampling and drilling work outside the [current resource] which has been the focus of our attention to-date. We have always believed that the area had strong potential. We needed to increase the property holdings to incorporate these potential areas which we have now done. We have increased the holding from 813 acres to 1,837 acres.

“The newly discovered Red Star zone is located 330m north west along strike from the present northern limit of the Empire [current resource] and appears to be a continuation of the Empire [deposit’s] mineralisation trend which, in turn, continues on into the Horseshoe block of claims towards the old Horseshoe Mine approximately 1.3km along strike from Empire… Three reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes have already been completed in the Red Star zone.

“We believe we can add considerable value by continuing exploration along the whole 3,500m zone within the property boundary and investigating the mineralised showings and old workings within this [potentially] vast mineralised system.

“Finally, the drilling program around the [current resource] at Empire continues to return robust results which will [hopefully] enhance the new resource estimate scheduled for completion in January next year. High-grade copper and silver assays, consistent with results reported in the last two months, provides more evidence of a deeper-rooted, high-grade sulphide system. Assay results for those holes are anticipated in November and early December. We look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress.”

Mr. Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “We are very pleased with this latest round of assay results from Red Star and now the Horseshoe block that indicate the potential of a larger scale area play at Empire. Additionally, the ongoing infill and stepout drilling continues to deliver impressive grades of copper, which should benefit the current resource update expected in Q1 next year. We eagerly await the next drilling results from Red Star before year end.”

Red Star Channel Sampling

One continuous channel, comprised of 12 1.5m samples, were collected from the exposed outcropping at the Red Star zone. The results of these samples were composited as a single sample. Individual 1.5m samples ranged in grade from 0.15% copper to 1.69% copper and were all included in the grand composite.

The channel samples were composited and are presented in the following table. Copper equivalent grades (“CuEqu”) were calculated based on metal prices as follows – copper $6,000/tonne, zinc $2,325/tonne, gold $1,200/oz and silver $14.00/oz.

The Red Star zone is 330m outside of the current resource area to the northwest on the edge of the Horseshoe claims Block.

Channel % g/t % Sample Length Metres Cu Zn Au Ag CuEqu RED STAR 18.3 0.65 0.12 0.36 16.4 1.09 including 4.6 1.08 0.13 0.03 13.7 1.26 including 1.5 1.69 0.08 0.02 11.0 1.82

Reported lengths are sample lengths, true widths have not been determined

Horseshoe Exploration Rock Chip Samples

20 rock chip samples were collected as part of the initial exploration effort on the Horseshoe Claims Block from various outcroppings and exposures with at least some visually identifiable mineralisation. The sampling represents a small portion of the proposed exploration program for the area in 2019. A Notice of Intent (“NOI”) is currently under review by the US Forest Service for drilling on the Horseshoe claims Block.

The Horseshoe Block is comprised of 944 acres of unpatented claims contiguous to the Empire property and staked by Phoenix in 2017 and 2018. The historic Horseshoe Mine is located approximately 1,000m north of Red Star and approximately 1,300m north-northwest of the Empire’s North Pit.

Horseshoe Rock Chip Samples Sample % g/t Number Cu Zn Pb Au Ag W 458503 0.02 5.83 20.00 0.18 580.00 5 458504 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.02 2.90 50 458505 0.00 0.17 2.01 0.03 15.20 5 458506 0.00 0.04 0.04 0.01 1.30 5 458507 0.01 0.11 2.71 0.02 25.70 10 458508 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.80 5 458509 9.19 0.43 0.02 0.50 89.80 30 458510 0.19 1.26 5.08 0.08 84.80 40 458511 1.67 0.61 0.03 0.01 7.80 120 458513 1.95 1.77 0.81 0.48 367.00 40 458514 0.20 1.01 0.01 0.01 2.50 5 458515 0.06 0.03 0.00 0.01 1.60 5 458516 0.13 0.38 0.22 0.05 12.60 5 458517 0.02 0.06 0.27 0.05 30.40 5 458518 0.15 1.11 2.33 0.01 31.70 20 458519 0.47 3.21 3.06 0.01 38.30 30 458520 0.03 0.23 0.06 0.01 2.40 5 458521 2.93 1.41 0.04 0.01 39.40 790 458523 3.83 1.55 0.02 2.02 141.00 220

*Readers are cautioned that rock chip samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

DRILLING UPDATE – EMPIRE MINE

ExGen has completed a total of 8,604m of drilling at Empire. To date this consists of 6,328m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 2276m of diamond drilling. Drill samples are being delivered to the ALS Global laboratory in Nevada for assay with a turnaround time of approximately six weeks. The drill hole results received to date from diamond drill holes KXD18-14A through to KXD18-19 and RC holes KX18-48 through to KX18-52 are shown below. The results from the previous ExGen drilling programs in 2017 and the 2018 results for 47 RC holes and 13 diamond drill holes, published in September and October, can be found under the Company’s filings on the SEDAR web site at http://www.sedar.com/.

The copper equivalent grade (“Cu Equ”) is calculated based on metal prices as follows – copper $6,000/tonne, zinc $2,325/tonne, gold $1,200/oz and silver $14.0/oz.

Drill Hole Intersection Metres % g/t % Number From To Interval Cu Zn Au Ag CuEqu Comments KX18-48 39.6 41.1 1.5 0.29 0.04 0.56 18.6 0.85 Infill KX18-51 73.2 74.7 1.5 0.74 1.93 0.06 25.8 1.75 Stepout KX18-52 12.2 18.3 6.1 0.35 0.02 0.02 12.0 0.48 Infill and 103.6 121.9 18.3 1.28 0.10 0.22 18.2 1.62 Stepout including 103.6 108.2 4.6 2.95 0.20 0.70 44.0 3.88 Stepout including 103.6 105.2 1.5 5.54 0.22 1.36 69.6 7.16 Stepout KXD18-14A 25.6 26.8 1.2 0.30 0.03 0.09 26.0 0.59 Infill and 35.7 37.2 1.5 0.25 0.40 0.01 6.4 0.47 Infill and 112.5 113.4 0.9 0.26 0.04 0.01 10.9 0.37 Stepout and 113.4 115.5 2.1 0.58 0.03 0.10 13.8 0.78 Stepout KXD18-15 32.2 32.8 0.5 0.02 1.66 0.19 55.7 1.26 Infill and 105.7 107.5 1.8 0.03 3.78 0.03 71.1 2.10 Infill KXD18-16 0.0 3.7 3.7 0.56 0.19 0.03 3.6 0.69 Infill and 18.9 38.6 19.7 1.10 1.10 0.23 12.0 1.79 Infill including 24.7 27.4 2.7 2.50 0.65 0.20 11.4 2.98 Infill including 30.5 36.9 6.4 1.49 1.30 0.53 17.9 2.52 Infill and 117.0 119.8 2.8 0.54 0.14 0.09 14.2 0.78 Infill and 143.9 145.4 1.5 0.46 0.05 0.04 9.3 0.58 Infill KXD18-17 4.6 6.7 2.1 0.44 0.03 0.03 8.1 0.54 Infill and 10.4 13.4 3.0 1.52 0.04 0.04 12.4 1.67 Infill and 27.5 28.8 1.3 1.91 0.05 0.12 38.4 2.33 Infill and 66.1 69.2 3.0 0.76 0.02 0.25 27.7 1.17 Stepout KXD18-18 6.2 10.7 4.4 1.17 0.02 0.12 52.3 1.70 Infill and 16.0 18.6 2.6 0.56 0.33 0.24 32.8 1.12 Infill and 25.0 26.4 1.4 0.71 0.14 0.32 22.5 1.17 Infill and 41.8 60.7 18.9 1.26 0.15 1.01 12.8 2.14 Stepout including 47.2 55.3 8.1 2.26 0.21 1.98 14.1 3.86 Stepout including 52.3 53.8 1.5 3.94 0.13 2.52 15.8 5.91 Stepout KXD18-19 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.55 0.17 0.47 11.4 1.04 Infill and 52.8 54.4 1.6 1.44 0.18 1.42 17.1 2.65 Stepout

Reported lengths are core lengths as true widths have not yet been determined. We anticipate the true width calculations to be available in the coming weeks.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Copper, zinc and silver were determined by the ICP method. Copper and zinc >1%ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. The QP for this news release notes that Phoenix inserts at least 2 blanks, duplicates, or standards for every 20 samples submitted to the ALS assay laboratory in Nevada. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

Other Results Pending Analysis

There are currently 11 RC holes and 7 diamond drill holes awaiting assay results which should be received in November and December and will be reported as soon as possible. The samples are at the ALS assay laboratory in Nevada. These results will be announced following the receipt of assay certificates and QA/QC sign-off.

Qualified Person

Roger Turner A.C.S.M., M.Sc., M.I.M.M.M., C.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and Chief Technical Officer and Director of Phoenix Global Mining, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information provided in this release. Mr. Turner is a graduate mining engineer from the Camborne School of Mines with an MSc in Economic Geology from Leicester University with more than 40 years’ experience in mine development, construction and operation.

