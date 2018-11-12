Core Exploration Ltd: Change of Company Name - Core Lithium Ltd

Adelaide, Australia - Emerging Australian lithium developer, Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) ("Core" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has received a Certificate of Registration on Change of Name from ASIC and its name is now Core Lithium Ltd.Core shareholders approved the change of Company name on 8 November 2018. The Company's ASX code will remain as "CXO" and the name change will be updated in ASX records on Wednesday 14 November 2018.





About Core Exploration Ltd:



Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) is an emerging lithium producer focused on development of its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory. Core owns 100% of Finniss, a major developing project that lies close to existing infrastructure such as the Darwin Port, grid power, gas and rail infrastructure.



The Finniss Project covers a 500km2 tenement holding and 25 historic pegmatite mines. The project area is about 80km from Darwin Port. Exploration work has generated a near term development timeline, with feasibility studies to be completed over the course of 2018 ahead of receipt of approvals in early 2019 and planned first production during 2019.



An aggressive exploration program is under way, which has confirmed the high quality prospectivity across much of the Finniss Project area. Core's stated ambition is to upgrade Finniss' resource base to fast-track commercialisation options.





Contact:

