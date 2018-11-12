Blackrock Gold Corp. Announces Tragic Passing of President Brian Morris in Reno, Nevada Car Accident

Vancouver, November 12, 2018 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: BRC) today announces with great sadness the tragic and sudden death of Brian Morris, President of Blackrock Gold (US) Corp. ("Blackrock US"), the Company's wholly owned US subsidiary.

Brian Morris was killed on the evening of November 10, 2018 in Reno after he had stopped to act as a Good Samaritan at the scene of a prior car accident. Two other people were also killed.

"The Company's board of directors and management extend our deepest condolences to the family and many friends of Mr. Morris. Together, we mourn the loss of an exceptionally gifted person. Brian will leave an enormous void on lots of different levels and will be greatly missed."

Deepak Malhotra, Chairman of Blackrock's board, said," Words do not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that we all feel for the passing of Mr. Morris. He brought great enthusiasm and energy to the Silver Cloud Project. We will carry his passion and work forward, making this project a success."

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp. is a discovery driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory L. Schifrin, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Email: gschifrin@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Phone: 1 - 208-290-1180

Website: www.blackrockgold.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES