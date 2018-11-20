TMRC Secures Development and Funding Partner for Round Top Rare Earth Project

· Partner will earn 70% interest in Round Top rare earth project once $10 million funding leads to a bankable feasibility study and can thereafter earn an additional 10% with a $3 million cash payment to TMRC



· 2013 PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) estimates $1.47 billion NPV (Net Present Value) to Round Top project

· Successful Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) contract previously demonstrated the ability to process Round Top Rare Earth Elements to high-purity

· Updated PEA scheduled for completion in Q1 2019 to include lithium, uranium, beryllium and other critical and industrial elements not included in the 2013 PEA

· American Mineral Reclamation subsidiary and Department of Energy (DoE) Rare Earths-from-Coal project remain independent of Round Top project

SIERRA BLANCA, Nov. 20, 2018 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC), an exploration company targeting high value tech metals including rare earths and a large volume of a variety of other high-value elements and industrial minerals, is pleased to announce that it has reached a development and funding agreement for its flagship Round Top project with Morzev Pty Ltd., DBA USA Rare Earth (“USA Rare Earth”), a privately-held U.S. and Australian-based investment group.

Under the terms of the Agreement, USA Rare Earth is required to expend up to $10 million via two tranches: the first $2.5 million to finish the optimization of the separation and purification processes relating to the various elements contained in the deposit. Upon successful conclusion, USA Rare Earth is then required to expend up to an additional $7.5 million to produce a bankable feasibility study. A bankable feasibility study is defined as a comprehensive study of sufficient detail and accuracy to be used for a positive decision and financing purposes, where cost estimates are equal to plus or minus 20% accuracy or better. Only upon successful conclusion of a bankable feasibility study is USA Rare Earth entitled to a 70% interest in the Round Top project. Furthermore, USA Rare Earth has an option to purchase an additional 10% interest in the Round Top project for a cash payment of $3 million to TMRC.

USA Rare Earth is a U.S. and Australian-based investment group with extensive mining experience and a significant track record of discovering and operating world-class assets. USA Rare Earth is in the process of appointing a lead banker and will be pursuing a TSX Canadian listing in the near future.

Cove Capital Pty Ltd. acted as the exclusive investment banker in the transaction.

“This is a transformative transaction for TMRC,” commented Anthony Marchese, chairman. “Round Top is a world-class rare earth deposit located just outside El Paso with favorable existing infrastructure and a one hundred-year mine life that has the potential to supply the United States with a significant amount of its rare earth needs in addition to a variety of other strategic materials. USA Rare Earth offers TMRC and its shareholders the potential to realize significant value from one of the world’s premier and lowest cost rare earth projects. Under the terms of the partnership, USA Rare Earth is highly incentivized to fund and complete a bankable feasibility study as quickly as possible so that it may vest its interest in the Round Top project. TMRC shareholders also have the ability to realize value from its American Mineral Reclamation subsidiary, which is not part of the USA Rare Earth partnership and is currently a recipient of a DoE grant in the area of profitable reclamation of rare earth elements from pre-combustion coal.”

Highlights of the 2013 Round Top PEA Include:

• Net Present Value (NPV): $1.47 billion at a pre-tax 10% discount rate

• Mine Life: 20 years, based on mining only 18% of the existing Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

• Internal Rate of Return (IRR): 69%

• Payback Period: 1.5 years

• Capital Cost: $292.7 million, including a complete on-site rare earth oxide (REO) separation plant, and a contingency provision in the amount of $58.5 million. Among the lowest capital outlays in the world rare earth mining sector

• Mining Rate: 20,000 tonnes per day (TPD)

• Approximate Weighted Average Total Rare Earth Recoveries: 71.5%

• Production of REOs at site: Deployment of proven technology to generate high purity individual rare earth oxides at the site

• REO Oxide Production: Averaging 3,325 tonnes per year (TPY) total, including approximately 2,569 TPY of HREE+ Y. Full production includes 198 TPY of dysprosium oxide and 1,645 TPY of yttrium oxide

• Heap Leach Processing Technology: Proven conventional technology utilizing leach pads built to Texas Environmental Standards

• Direct Employment: 125-175 employees

• Ease of Shipping Access: Only three miles north of Interstate Highway 10 and within 3 miles of a major railroad. El Paso airport is 85 miles northwest

• Near Term, High Value Production: Relative high percentage (70%) of rare earth oxides strategically critical to the U.S. defense, clean energy, aerospace, supercomputing and transportation sectors: including dysprosium (Dy) and yttrium (Y)

• Located on State Property: 6.25% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) owed to Texas General Land Office (GLO)

Round Top’s Critical Minerals and Metals

At full production, the Round Top project would potentially produce commercial quantities of the following twelve “critical minerals” as recently defined by the U.S. Department of the Interior:

· Rare Earths

· Lithium

· Beryllium

· Scandium

· Uranium

· Gallium

· Hafnium

· Magnesium

· Manganese

· Strontium

· Zirconium

· Aluminum

TMRC’s DoD and DoE Grants

It should be noted that in the past three years, TMRC has been part of teams selected for two U.S. Government grants, one from the Department of Defense (DoD) and the other from the Department of Energy (DoE). TMRC’s successful demonstration project for the DoD (via the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency) (BAA-DLASM-2015-01) focused on the ultra-high purity processing of specific high-value rare earths extracted from Round Top rock, which were recently defined and included in the new Critical Minerals list published by the Department of the Interior. Additionally, TMRC is currently part of a team working on a DoE grant to profitably extract rare earth elements (REEs) in an environmentally friendly manner from pre-combustion coal byproducts in Pennsylvania (FOA- 0001627).

Round Top’s Importance to End-Users

REEs are used to manufacture mobile phones, electric cars, satellites, lasers, lights, and high tech alloys for everything from aircraft and missiles to mountain bike frames and wind turbines. Additionally, they are used in magnets, including those used in missile guidance systems, catalytic converters and a wide range of other applications.

China controls and monopolizes in excess of 97% of REEs required for manufacturing of critical products in military equipment and defense, industrials and every-day use. The U.S. Government and industry require REEs and presently rely on China for supply. According to recently published government reports, it is a matter of national security and an urgent need for the U.S. to develop its own rare earth production pipeline.

“No other U.S. deposit can match the Round Top rare earth project in terms of its range of critical minerals and metals, coupled with a U.S.-based processing capability -- and in terms of processing, our successful Defense Logistics Agency project demonstrates our ability to process individual rare earths to high purity,” said Dan Gorski, TMRC CEO. “Whether the goal is restoring U.S. manufacturing capability, developing energy, or restoring key elements of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, Round Top is a robust, long-lived resource that can anchor a U.S.-based advanced materials supply chain.”

TMRC plans to conduct a conference call in mid-December to discuss the transaction in greater detail.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s primary focus is exploring and, if warranted, developing its Round Top rare earth and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles east of El Paso. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

