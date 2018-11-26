Nevada Zinc Corporation Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Lone Mountain Zinc Project in Nevada, USA

Toronto, November 26, 2018 - Nevada Zinc Corporation (TSXV: NZN) ("Nevada Zinc" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the commencement of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Company's flagship, 100%-owned, Lone Mountain Zinc Project, located in Eureka County, Nevada, USA.

The objectives of the PEA include:

Completion of an independent preliminary scoping-level engineering analysis of the project with the aim of producing zinc compound chemicals and zinc oxide concentrate;

Providing an estimate of the potential economic value of the project;

Providing an estimate of the project's capital costs, operating costs, as well as sustaining capital costs;

Providing a conceptual economic model of the project over the life-of-mine;

The PEA will be completed and published in the first quarter of 2019.

Bruce Durham, President and CEO, commented "The commencement of the Lone Mountain PEA marks another major step forward for the Company following completion and filing of the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in September of this year. This will be a pivotal phase for Nevada Zinc as we fast-track the development of the Lone Mountain Project as a zinc chemical compounds and oxide concentrate project. Our shareholders are uniquely positioned to benefit from the potential significant increase in zinc chemical compounds demand throughout North American markets."

Don Christie, CFO and Director, stated "The PEA will provide us with a solid base from which we will be able to communicate the economic characteristics of the Lone Mountain Project and we expect it to be a very exciting and rewarding time for Nevada Zinc."

About Nevada Zinc

Nevada Zinc is a discovery driven mineral exploration and pre-development company with a proven management team focused on identifying unique mineral exploration opportunities that have the potential to provide significant economic value to its shareholders.

The current focus of the Company is the development of the Lone Mountain Zinc Project comprised of 231 claims covering over 1,619 hectares (4,000 acres) near Eureka, Nevada.

The Lone Mountain Zinc Project is located in east-central Nevada and is easily accessible via paved and gravel roads northwesterly from Eureka where all essential services are available. The Project includes options, leases or purchase agreements to acquire 100% interests in all properties along the entire key structural trend for more than four kilometres.

The Company has completed 85 reverse circulation drill holes and 13 core drill holes . Results from the drill programs have shown numerous broad intersections of medium to high grade non-sulphide zinc mineralization in two locations both of which are located between surface and a depth of approximately 250 metres, most of which may potentially be mined using open pit methods.

Bruce Durham P.Geo, President and CEO of the Corporation is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under National Instrument 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Additional information about the Company, including its updated investor presentation, is available on the Company's website: www.nevadazinc.com

For further information contact:

Nevada Zinc Corp.

Suite 1660 141 Adelaide St. West

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Tel: 416-504-8821

Bruce Durham, President and CEO

bdurham@nevadazinc.com

