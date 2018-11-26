Eldorado Gold Releases Updated Reserve and Resource Statement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2018 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today releases its updated Reserve and Resource estimates as of September 30, 2018.



Highlights

Total Proven and Probable Reserves of 389 million tonnes at 1.35 grams per tonne gold containing 16.9 million ounces. 1

Added new reserves of 60,000 ounces of gold at Lamaque and replaced milled production (80,000 ounces of gold) at Efemcukuru.

Added 572,000 ounces of gold to the Lamaque Inferred Resources which now totals, 1.8 million ounces of gold. 2

Maiden Inferred Resource at Bolcana in Romania of 381 million tonnes at 0.53 grams per tonne gold and 0.18% copper containing 6.5 million ounces of gold and 686,000 tonnes of copper.

George Burns, Eldorado Gold’s President and CEO said, “Our updated Mineral Reserves and Resources remain materially unchanged from December 2017 due to our conversion drilling and exploration success. We have increased our Inferred Mineral Resources at Lamaque and Stratoni, which underscores the long-term potential we have in our strong asset base.

With the declaration of a maiden Inferred Resource at Bolcana of 6.5 million ounces of gold and 686,000 tonnes of copper, we have outlined a significant gold copper porphyry deposit. We are very pleased with the announced resource and excited about the significant potential of this asset and will be exploring various alternatives to continue advancing Bolcana.”

Reserves and Resources Update

The Company’s Proven and Probable gold Reserves totalled 16.9 million ounces as of September 30, 2018, compared to 17.3 million ounces as of December 31, 2017.

Thousand Ounces Proven and Probable in-situ gold ounces as of December 31,2017 17,327 Mined ounces including mining depletion during 20183 -284 Net discovered ounces and converted resources during 2018 159 Net decrease due to engineering and metallurgy -265 Proven and probable in-situ gold ounces as of September 30, 2018 16,937

_________________________________

1 A gold price of $1,200 per ounce was used in the reserve estimates, the same as in 2017.

2 This does not include the Lamaque exploration results reported on October 25, 2018.

3 Mined ounces declared here are processed ounces.

The complete mineral reserve and resource data can be found at the end of this news release and includes the data for tonnes, grades and ounces.

The two percent decrease in Proven and Probable gold Mineral Reserve ounces was attributable to depletion and a reduction in Olympias Mineral Reserves. The reduction at Olympias was due to a geotechnical re-evaluation of historically mined areas, which resulted in these areas being removed from the latter years of the life of mine plan. This was partially offset (30%) by the addition of reserves from underground conversion drilling at Olympias.

Bolcana Maiden Mineral Resource

The maiden resource estimate for the Bolcana gold-copper porphyry project in Romania is based on 98 diamond drillholes totaling over 61,995 metres completed by Eldorado mainly in 2017-2018; and 17 drillholes totaling 4,609 metres and 4,224 metres of underground channel samples collected by European Goldfields in 2002-2004.

The Bolcana porphyry system includes three shallow mineralized zones (North, Central and South) over a strike extent of > 1 km, which coalesce at depth into a north-plunging high-grade mineralized core. Highest grades coincide with late-stage gold-rich dykes that are superimposed on an earlier gold-copper porphyry that intrudes broadly coeval breccias and andesitic country rocks. Stockwork veins and disseminations of chalcopyrite and subordinate bornite are hosted in the dykes and associated breccias. Alteration includes potassic assemblages (biotite–feldspar–magnetite) and a shallow pyrite-white mica-clay domain, with a magnetite-albite-chlorite-epidote overprint related to the late-stage dykes.

The Bolcana resource is classified as an Inferred Mineral Resource and is based on an open pit and an underground component. The open pit portion, which contains just over half the inferred resources, is constrained by a conceptual pit design with a depth of approximately 720 metres average depth. All resources outside this pit shell were available to be classified as underground Inferred Resources.

Preliminary rougher flotation testing on a suite of nine samples representative of the alteration and mineralogical variability in the deposit achieved recoveries of up to 90% for Cu and 86% for Au.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Canada and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Eldorado Gold Mineral Reserves, as of September 30, 2018

Project Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Proven and Probable Gold Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Certej 22,788 1.93 1,414 21,500 1.43 988 44,288 1.69 2,402 Efemcukuru 2,135 6.77 465 2,246 5.69 411 4,381 6.22 876 Kisladag 110,463 0.82 2,912 5,284 0.60 102 115,747 0.81 3,014 Lamaque 215 7.12 49 3,872 7.26 904 4,087 7.25 953 Olympias 2,732 8.55 751 10,631 6.93 2,369 13,363 7.26 3,120 Perama 2,477 4.44 354 7,220 2.68 621 9,697 3.13 975 Skouries 75,804 0.87 2,132 81,862 0.62 1,641 157,666 0.74 3,773 Tocantinzinho 16,699 1.53 821 22,914 1.36 1,003 39,613 1.43 1,824 TOTAL GOLD 233,313 1.18 8,898 155,529 1.61 8,039 388,842 1.35 16,937 Silver Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Certej 22,788 10 7,004 21,500 12 8,551 44,288 11 15,555 Olympias 2,732 122 10,716 10,631 123 42,041 13,363 123 52,757 Perama 2,477 3 254 7,220 4 897 9,697 4 1,151 Stratoni 0 0 0 581 161 3,007 581 161 3,007 TOTAL SILVER 27,997 20 17,974 39,932 42 54,496 67,929 33 72,470 Copper Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Skouries 75,804 0.52 393 81,862 0.47 386 157,666 0.49 779 TOTAL COPPER 75,804 0.52 393 81,862 0.47 386 157,666 0.49 779 Lead Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 2,732 4.0 109 10,631 4.3 457 13,363 4.2 566 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 581 6.2 36 581 6.2 36 TOTAL LEAD 2,732 4.0 109 11,212 4.4 493 13,944 4.3 602 Zinc Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 2,732 4.9 134 10,631 5.6 595 13,363 5.5 729 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 581 8.3 48 581 8.3 48 TOTAL ZINC 2,732 4.9 134 11,212 5.7 643 13,944 5.6 777









Eldorado Gold Mineral Resources, as of September 30, 2018

Project Measured Resources Indicated Resources Total Measured and Indicated Inferred Resources Gold Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Bolcana 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 381,000 0.53 6,492 Certej 27,518 1.80 1,592 62,463 1.23 2,472 89,981 1.40 4,064 12,228 0.96 376 Efemcukuru 2,446 8.07 635 2,221 7.16 511 4,667 7.64 1,146 3,577 6.21 714 Kisladag 363,460 0.64 7,479 92,954 0.47 1,405 456,414 0.61 8,884 290,466 0.45 4,202 Lamaque 239 9.00 69 4,837 8.26 1,285 5,076 8.30 1,354 8,397 6.78 1,830 Olympias 2,551 10.49 860 12,176 7.60 2,975 14,727 8.10 3,835 3,437 8.04 888 Perama 3,064 4.30 424 9,375 3.18 958 12,439 3.46 1,382 8,766 1.96 554 Piavitsa 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 10,542 5.70 1,932 Sapes 0 0.00 0 2,423 6.08 474 2,423 6.08 474 1,011 10.65 346 Skouries 100,018 0.79 2,534 189,263 0.47 2,867 289,281 0.58 5,401 170,136 0.31 1,680 Tocantinzinho 17,530 1.51 851 31,202 1.26 1,264 48,732 1.35 2,115 2,395 0.90 69 TOTAL GOLD 516,826 0.87 14,444 406,914 1.09 14,211 923,740 0.96 28,655 891,955 0.67 19,083 Silver Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces (x1000) Certej 27,518 9 7,768 62,463 9 17,833 89,981 9 25,601 12,228 3 1,364 Olympias 2,551 152 12,467 12,176 134 52,457 14,727 137 64,924 3,437 132 14,586 Perama 3,064 3 335 9,375 9 2,833 12,439 8 3,168 8,766 7 1,860 Piavitsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10,542 57 19,156 Stratoni 0 0 0 770 178 4,407 770 178 4,407 1,120 153 5,509 TOTAL SILVER 33,133 19 20,570 84,784 28 77,530 117,917 26 98,100 36,093 37 42,475 Copper Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Bolcana 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 381,000 0.18 686 Skouries 100,018 0.48 484 189,263 0.40 758 289,281 0.43 1,242 170,136 0.34 578 TOTAL COPPER 100,018 0.48 484 189,263 0.40 758 289,281 0.43 1,242 551,136 0.23 1,264 Lead Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 2,551 4.9 125 12,176 4.6 560 14,727 4.7 685 3,437 3.8 131 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 770 6.9 53 770 6.9 53 1,120 6.1 68 TOTAL LEAD 2,551 4.9 125 12,946 4.7 613 15,497 4.8 738 4,557 4.4 199 Zinc Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) (x1000) % tonnes (x1000) Olympias 2,551 6.1 156 12,176 6.2 755 14,727 6.2 911 3,437 3.8 131 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 770 9.3 72 770 9.3 72 1,120 8.2 92 TOTAL ZINC 2,551 6.1 156 12,946 6.4 827 15,497 6.3 983 4,557 4.9 223

Notes on Mineral Resources and Reserves



Mineral reserves and mineral resources are as of September 30, 2018. Mineral reserves are included in the mineral resources. The mineral reserves and mineral resources are disclosed on a total project basis.

Mineral Reserve Notes

1. Long Term Metal Price Assumptions Gold price: $1,200/oz

Silver price: $16.00/oz (for Stratoni it was $8.14/oz Ag as governed by a streaming agreement with Silver Wheaton (Caymans) Ltd.)

Copper price: $2.50/lb

Lead price: $1,800/t

Zinc price: $2,000/t Due to a limited mine life for Stratoni (3 years) the following Pb and Zn prices were used for its mineral reserves ($2,250/t Pb and $2,500/t Zn)

Skouries



The open pit design is based on permit limits, not metal prices, therefore relatively insensitive to a falling or rising metal price environment. The underground designs were based on a Cu price of $3.00/lb. The change in the Cu price to $2.50/lb has no impact on the underground portion of the mineral reserves developed at that time given that the margin on the lowest value ore has been demonstrated to remain positive against the backdrop of updated operating costs. Nevertheless, it is recognized that at the lower Cu price approximately 17 Mt of the mineral reserves have marginal value, and a further decrease in metal prices would render these uneconomic. The impact would not be felt until the latter part of the project’s long mine life as the lower grade resources are located on the periphery of the orebody and at depth. Furthermore, the loss of these resources would not change the design philosophy or placement of long-term underground infrastructure, the result would be simply a shorter mine life.

Cut-off Grades



Kisladag: $12.25 NSR ; Efemcukuru: 3.00 g/t Au; Lamaque: 3.50 g/t Au; Perama: 0.80 g/t Au; Tocantinzinho: 0.42 g/t Au; Skouries: $12.00 NSR (open pit), $33.33 NSR (underground); Olympias: $133 NSR (drift and fill), $116 NSR (long hole stoping); Stratoni: 13.5% Zn equivalent grade (=Zn%+Pb%*1.06+Ag%*113.5); Certej: 0.90 g/t Au equivalent grade (=Au(g/t)+Ag(g/t)*0.0121).

Qualified Persons

Richard Miller, P.Eng., Director, Mine Engineering (Open Pit) for the Company, has reviewed and approved the Kisladag and Perama mineral reserves, and is a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”);





John Nilsson, P.Eng., of Nilsson Mine Services, has reviewed and approved the Skouries (open pit), Certej and Tocantinzinho mineral reserves, and is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101;





Colm Keogh, P.Eng, Manager, Underground Mining for the Company, has reviewed and approved the Efemcukuru, Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries (underground) and Lamaque mineral reserves, and is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101.

Mineral Resource Notes

Cut-off Grades



Kisladag: 0.30 g/t Au for M+I, 0.35 g/t for Inferred; Efemcukuru: 2.5 g/t Au; Lamaque: 2.5 g/t Au; Perama: 0.5 g/t Au; Tocantinzinho: 0.3 g/t Au; Certej: 0.7 g/t Au; Skouries: 0.20 g/t Au equivalent grade (open pit), 0.60 g/t Au equivalent grade (underground) (=Au g/t + 1.6*Cu%); Olympias: $50 NSR; Piavitsa: 3.5 g/t Au; Sapes: 2.5 g/t Au (underground), 1.0 g/t Au (open pit); Bolcana: 0.30 g/t Au equivalent grade (open pit), 0.65 g/t Au equivalent grade (underground) (=Au g/t + 1.27*Cu%); Stratoni: resources are geologically constrained to massive sulfide material based on the sharpness of the mineralized contacts and the high grade nature of the mineralization.

Qualified Persons

Ertan Uludag, P.Geo, Resource Geologist for the Company, has reviewed and approved the Efemcukuru, Olympias, Kisladag and Stratoni mineral resources, and is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101;

Stephen Juras, Ph.D., P.Geo., Director, Technical Services for the Company, has reviewed and approved the Lamaque, Certej, Skouries, Perama, Piavitsa, Tocantinzinho and Bolcana mineral resources, and is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101;

Peter Lewis, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company, has reviewed and approved the Sapes mineral resources, and is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101.

Note Regarding Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources:

All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") and NI 43-101. Additional information on the mineral properties mentioned in this news release that are considered to be material mineral properties to the Company are contained in Eldorado’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the following technical reports for each of those properties, all of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com:

Technical report entitled "Technical Report, Kişladağ Milling Project, Turkey” with an effective date of March 16, 2018.

Technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Efemçukuru Project” dated September 17, 2007 with an effective date of August 1, 2007.

Technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Olympias Project, Au Pb Zn Ag Deposit, Northern Greece” dated July 14, 2011 with an effective date of July 14, 2011.

Technical report entitled “Technical Report, Skouries Project, Greece” with an effective date of January 1, 2018.

Technical report entitled “Technical Report, for the Lamaque Project, Quebec, Canada’” an effective date of March 21, 2018.

