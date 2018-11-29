Mithril Resources Limited: Capital Raising Presentation

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's Capital Raising Presentation.Capital Raising Details- Placement and Rights Issue to raise $1.11M (before costs)- Rights Issue is fully underwritten by Patersons Securities Ltd- Under the Rights Issue, eligible shareholders can subscribe for 5 new shares for every 6 shares held at an issue price of 0.5 cents per new share- Directors will take up their full entitlement under the Rights Issue- New funds will underpin a busy 2019;o advance priority zinc at Billy Hills and nickel targets at Kurnalpio support ongoing target generation on several emerging opportunitieso working capitalTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G3I57H3T





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: dhutton@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au