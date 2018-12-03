Boreal Completes Drill Program at Burfjord Project in Norway

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2018 - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce the completion of seven diamond drill holes totalling 951 metres of exploratory diamond drill program at its Burfjord copper gold project in Norway. Drilling at Burfjord was completed ahead of time and under budget. Boreal would like to commend Arctic Drilling for their great performance on the project and recognizes the extraordinary service and strong support from several local businesses and the surrounding communities. Assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

"The Burfjord project with its high-grade vein and disseminated copper mineralization is an attractive early stage exploration opportunity," stated Karl Antonius, President and CEO. "We look forward to receiving the results of Boreal's first drill program on the property."

The Burfjord Project is host to numerous high-grade veins with associated copper-rich envelopes developed across a large area (~ 6 by 4 kilometres) and represent an attractive exploration drilling target with bulk tonnage mining potential.

Only limited exploration has taken place in the modern era and only one prospect area has been drill tested to date (1970's). The best historical drill intercept consists of seven meters @ 3.6% copper1, and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block.

About Boreal Metals Corporation

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt and Nickel deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to the Burfjord project contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Boreal.

On behalf of Boreal Metals Corp.

Karl Antonius, President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

_______________________

1 Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Boreal's property reviews have confirmed the geologic setting and occurrence of mineralization on the Project, and considers the historic exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports.

