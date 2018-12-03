Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Highland Copper Provides an Update on White Pine Closing

17:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LONGUEUIL, Dec. 03, 2018 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX-V: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) and Copper Range Company (“CRC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., have agreed to extend the period to complete the acquisition of the White Pine project to March 31, 2019. The final closing of the acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including releasing CRC from certain environmental obligations associated with the remediation and closure plan of the historical White Pine mine site and replacing the related environmental bond.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 472,933,689 common shares issued and outstanding which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF". Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, being unable to meet the final closing conditions of the acquisition of the White Pine Project on terms acceptable to the Company, CRC and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the transfer of environmental obligations. All forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Denis Miville-Deschênes, President & CEO
David Charles, Investor relations
Tel: +1.450.677.2455
Email: info@highlandcopper.com


