Highland Copper announces results of the AGM

LONGUEUIL, Dec. 06, 2018 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX-V: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) wishes to announce results of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on December 5, 2018. All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Information Circular dated October 12, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.



Messrs. Jean Desrosiers, David Fennell, John Johnson, Luc Lessard, Denis Miville-Deschenes and Jo Mark Zurel were re-elected to the board of directors. Mr. Allen Winters did not stand for re-election. The board members and management team would like to thank him most sincerely for his valuable contribution to the advancement of the Company over the last 6 years.

The shareholders also re-appointed KPMG LLP as auditors for the financial year ending June 30, 2019 and re-approved the Company’s stock option plan.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 472,933,689 common shares issued and outstanding which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF". Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Denis Miville-Deschênes, President & CEO

David Charles, Investor relations

Tel: +1.450.677.2455

Email: info@highlandcopper.com