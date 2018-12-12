Nemaska Lithium to Hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 12, 2018 - Nemaska Lithium (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) is pleased to invite its shareholders and the media to its 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The Corporation will review the activities of the last fiscal year and provide an overview of ongoing activities. Mr. Guy Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be available after the meeting to answer questions from the media.



Where: Maison de la culture Francis-Brisson

15, Grand-Mère Avenue

Shawinigan (Grand-Mère Area)

When: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 10:00 a.m. EST

Webcast

The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be broadcast live on the web at 10:00 a.m. EST. Please click here to access the webcast: http://webcast.servicewebdiffusion.com/nemaska-lithium-eng. The video will also be available for replay at this link 24 hours after the meeting.

Tour

Media are invited to attend a shareholders’ tour of the Shawinigan demonstration plant following the Annual General and Special Meeting. Please note that visitors must wear closed shoes, a long-sleeved shirt and long pants at all times. The safety equipment necessary for the visit will be provided on site.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit www.nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska Lithium.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements contained in this media advisory include, without limitation, those related to the above “About Nemaska Lithium” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of sharing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this media advisory are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. Those documents, for shareholders’ attention, can be accessed via SEDAR: https://www.sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00027813.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Victor Cantore

Investor Relations

514 831-3809

victor.cantore@nemaskalithium.com Wanda Cutler

Investor Relations

416 303-6460

wanda.cutler@nemaskalithium.com



Fanny-Ève Tapp

Media Relations

B. 514 935 2777 # 204

C. 514 442 0445

fanny-eve.tapp@nemaskalithium.com