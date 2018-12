West African Resources Limited :Notice of Change of Financial Year-End

SUBIACO, December 12, 2018 - (In accordance with section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102)

1. Change of Year End

West African Resources Ltd. (the "Company") provides notice that it intends to change its financial year end from 30 June to 31 December.

2. Reason for Change

The year-end has been changed to bring the Company into alignment with the financial year end of its operational subsidiaries in Burkina Faso which will result in administrative efficiency gains for group reporting.

3. Previous Financial Year End

30 June

4. New Financial Year End

31 December

5. Length and Ending Dates of the Periods of the Interim and Annual Financial Statements to be Filed for the Transition Year and New Financial Year

6. Filing Deadlines Prescribed under section 4.2 and 4.4 of NI 51-102 for the Interim and Annual Financial Statements for the Transition Year

Reporting Period Filing Deadline 3 months ending 30 September 2018 14 November 2018 6 months ending 31 December 2018 28 March 2019

