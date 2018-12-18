SouthGobi announces trading suspension on TSX and trading halt on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2018 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its press release dated December 15, 2018, the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has suspended trading of the Company’s common shares effective as of 10:19 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 17, 2018 and trading will remain suspended until clarification regarding the business and affairs of the Company is announced. Trading in the Company’s common shares has also been halted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective as of 9:15 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on December 17, 2018 pending the publication of an insider information announcement.
About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
Contact: Investor Relations Kino Fu Hong Kong: +852 2156 7030 Canada: +1 604 762 6783 Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com Website: www.southgobi.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!