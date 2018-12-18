SouthGobi announces trading suspension on TSX and trading halt on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2018 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its press release dated December 15, 2018, the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has suspended trading of the Company’s common shares effective as of 10:19 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 17, 2018 and trading will remain suspended until clarification regarding the business and affairs of the Company is announced. Trading in the Company’s common shares has also been halted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective as of 9:15 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on December 17, 2018 pending the publication of an insider information announcement.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.



