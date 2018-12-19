Investigator Resources Ltd: Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

Adelaide, Australia - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is pleased to announce that Ms Melanie Leydin has been appointed as joint Company Secretary. Ms Leydin will commence the role on this day together with the currently appointed Company Secretary, Mr Angelo Gaudio.Ms Leydin is a Chartered Accountant and the founding director of Leydin Freyer, an independent firm specialising in company secretarial and accounting services for ASX listed companies.





About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.





Source:



Investigator Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Angelo Gaudio Company Secretary Investigator Resources Ltd. E: info@investres.com.au T: +61-8-7325-2222