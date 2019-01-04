Declan Cobalt Lists on the OTCQB as DCNNF

VANCOUVER, Jan. 04, 2019 - Declan Cobalt Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the listing of the Company’s common shares on its OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "DCNNF" effective today, January 4, 2019. The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LAN".



The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible companies must have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The Company also reports that its shares are now DTC eligible for trading within the United States marketplace. The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Declan Cobalt Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4455