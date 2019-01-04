Al Charron Appointed Member of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Pete Shippen as Chairman of the board of directors of the Company, and Mr. Al Charron as a new member of the board.



Al Charron is a retired professional rugby player, currently working with Rugby Canada in fund raising, player support, alumni relations, and as a goodwill rugby ambassador.

During Al’s playing career, he represented Canada in four World Cups. Additionally, he started in every match of his 76 game test career, and on 25 of those occasions, Al served as national team captain. Al Charron played professionally in England (Moseley and Bristol) and in France (Pau and Dax).

Peter Shippen states that "We are pleased to welcome Al Charron on to the Board of Satori. As we enter into 2019, we look forward to benefitting from his perspective and network."

The Company further announces that 2,000,000 incentive stock options have been granted to officers and directors of the Company, each option having an exercise price of $0.05, expiring 5 years from the date of grant.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms. Jennifer Boyle

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

416-904-2714

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

