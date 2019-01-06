Thomson Resources Ltd: Strong Drill Results at Bygoo Tin

Sydney, Australia - Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) is pleased to announce tin assays from its recent drill campaign at the Bygoo tin project near the old Ardlethan tin mine, NSW. Ten holes for 762m were drilled at Bygoo North to test the newly discovered shallow greisen zone that appeared to trend north-south through the historic Dumbrells Pit. One of those holes continued through the shallow Dumbrells zone to intersect the Main Greisen (east-west trending).In addition, some fifteen holes for 1036m were drilled in the Big Bygoo area, 2km south of Bygoo North.- Strong tin intercepts continue at shallow depths at Bygoo North- Further extension drilling strongly warranted- Significant tin results from Big Bygoo- Awaiting assay results from Harry Smith gold prospect drillingBygoo NorthThe Dumbrells drilling was from east to west to gauge true width of the greisens zones and resulted in several substantial tin intersections (see Figure 1 in link below). The standout results are -- BNRC056 10m at 0.6% Sn from 24m depth*- BNRC057 12m at 0.5% Sn from 17m depth- BNRC058 7m at 0.4% Sn from 18m depth- BNRC059 5m at 0.3% Sn from 31m depth- BNRC060 2m at 0.4% Sn from 27m depth- BNRC061 30m at 0.4% Sn from 40m depth- BNRC062 8m at 0.4% Sn from 26m depth- BNRC063 16m at 0.3% Sn from 18m depth- BNRC063 2m at 1.9% Sn from 38m depth- BNRC063 20m at 1.2% Sn from 49m depth (Main zone)All depths* quoted are "below surface", or vertical depth to the top of the intersection.The drilling has defined a wide corridor of mineralisation extending at least 200m around the historic pit area, with the better intercepts under and to the north of the pit. The zone is shallow and open to the north (see Figure 1 in link below, next page). Further follow up drilling is planned.The Main Zone intercept in BNRC063 is close by and similar to a previous intercept (BNRC040, 19m at 1.0%), but drilled at right angles to it.A new round of drilling is being planned to further extend and confirm the high-grade tin zones intersected. Diamond drilling will be employed to test the northern extension of Dumbrells and the eastern extension of Main zone, both of which are open.Big BygooFifteen holes for 1036m were drilled at four prospects in the Big Bygoo area, 2km south of Bygoo North (see Figure 3 in link below). The holes targeted extensive historic workings. This was Thomson's first drilling program in the area and several promising intersections were made which warrant follow up. The standout intersections are -- BBRC02 3m at 1.0% Sn (Temora Line)- BBRC03 3m at 1.2% Sn (Temora Line)- BBRC06 24m at 0.6% Sn (Titanic)- BBRC07 4m at 1.4% Sn (Titanic)- BBRC08 2m at 1.0% Sn (Lone Hand)- BBRC12 2m at 0.6% Sn (Big Bygoo)The historic workings are scattered over the Ardlethan Granite outcrop over a 1 square kilometre area (see Figure 2 in link below). Initial drilling focused on a 100m long section of the Temora line of excavations. Two previous holes by Magnum Explorations NL in 1971 returned promising intersections (see Thomson's ASX quarterly of June 2016 for details) which were followed up by holes 1 and 2 of this program. A narrow, tin rich greisen was intersected, and a similar greisen was observed in hole 3, drilled close to an old shaft, 30m to the west.High grade results were also returned from drilling at Titanic, located 300m to the south. The Titanic line has one major working, but appears to trend ENE, parallel to the Lone Hand line 70m further south. The 24m at 0.6% intercept was cut at 46m downhole, with an initial rich zone of alteration running at 1.8% Sn over 4m, followed by a lower grade greisen lower down with 9m at 0.5% Sn. Follow up was partly successful to the east with hole 7 (4m at 1.4%) which is believed to have intersected the upper rich zone, but not the lower one.The two remaining prospects tested had poorer results. Three holes were drilled on the 400m Lone Hand line with one hole returning a narrow high-grade intersection. The eponymous "Big Bygoo" workings are the most extensive in the field with seven shafts over 150m strike and drives on at least three levels. Four holes were drilled directly under the workings but yielded just one significant intercept, 2m at 0.6% in hole 12.Harry SmithResults are pending from drilling at the Harry Smith gold prospect where 9 holes were drilled for 833m.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U94YNXX6





Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.





