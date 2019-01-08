Fura Gems to Host 2019 Corporate Update

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2019 - Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FURA) (OTC: FUGMF) (FRA: BJ43) is pleased to announce a Corporate Update Webinar with management to discuss an in-depth overview of the Company’s two assets (The Colombian Coscuez Emerald Mine and Fura’s Ruby Assets in Mozambique), its recently completed 43-101 resource at Coscuez and an overview of the gemstone market.

The Webinar will be hosted by Dev Shetty (President and CEO) on Wednesday, January 9th at 11:00am ET. Dev will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, you will need to log-in to the Readytalk Platform (http://www.readytalk.com/join) and submit the question directly into the chat module. For a calendar invite to the webinar, please email jborde@rbmilestone.com. Online access and dial-in numbers are as follows:

Webinar Platform (access at the time of event):

* http://www.readytalk.com/join

* Access code: 5147677

Dial-In Numbers:

* Canada: +1-647-722-6839

* United States: +1-303-248-0285

* Access Code: 5147677

For more information about Fura Gems Inc., please contact:

Fura Gems Inc. Dev Shetty - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +971 4 240 8760

dev.shetty@furagems.com Brad Scharfe

Director – Investor Relations Tel: +1 (7

Brad.scharfe@furagems.com Public Relations

Tavistock (UK)

Jos Simson / Barney Hayward Tel: +44 207 920 3150

fura@tavistock.co.uk

About Fura Gems Inc.

Fura Gems Inc. is a gemstone mining and marketing company which is engaged in the mining, exploration and acquisition of gemstone licences. Fura’s headquarters are located in Toronto, Canada and its administrative headquarters are located in the Almas Tower, Dubai. Fura is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “FURA”.

Fura is engaged in the exploration of resource properties in Colombia and owns a 76% interest in the Coscuez emerald mine in Boyacá, Colombia. Fura is also involved in the exploration and mining of rubies in Mozambique through its 80% effective interest in the four ruby mining licenses (4392L, 3868L, 3869L and 6811L).

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.