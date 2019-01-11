Gespeg Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Jan. 11, 2019 - GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) announces that, at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held January 10, 2019 (the “Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders re-elected incumbent directors Sylvain Laberge, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill and Dennis Clement. The Company also welcomes the addition of Mr. Paul Mastantuono who was elected to its board of directors. Gespeg reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, approving the continuation of the of the Company’s stock option plan and approving the issuance of common shares as the settlement of certain corporate debts were all approved.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with the resolutions passing with support ranging from 93.02% to 100% of the votes cast, representing 49.68% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gespeg.

Sylvain Laberge, comments “Gespeg Copper Resources and its representative would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for your participation and appreciate all of our shareholders for your support over the years”.

About Gespeg Copper Resources Inc.: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus on copper, especially in a grossly underexplored region “Gaspé, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder wealth through the discovery of new deposits.

GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.380.5610

514.702.9841

Slaberge@gespegcopper.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.