Thomson Resources Ltd: High Grade Gold Intersections at Harry Smith Prospect

Sydney, Australia - Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) is pleased to announce that it has received highly encouraging gold assays from its first four holes drilled in December 2018 at the Harry Smith gold project, 30km south of Ardlethan, NSW.- First four drillholes return high-grade gold including 9m at 9.2 g/t Au- Additionally, broad gold intercepts at shallow depths- Further results from other five holes due soon- Further drilling strongly warrantedHole HSRC008 intercepted 49m at 0.8 g/t Au from 30m depth, including 5m at 2.6 g/t Au from 71m depth. HSRC009, drilled 32m west on the same lode, intercepted 17m at 5.2 g/t Au from 38m depth, including 9m at 9.2 g/t Au from 38m.These two holes were drilled at the Silver Spray lode, 130m south of the Golden Spray workings drilled earlier last year (see Figure 1 in link below). No workings are visible at surface, but there are small outcrops of quartz-veined schist and siltstone which were used to guide the drilling. Both holes intercepted strongly veined schist and siltstone with minor sandstone. Gold grade in individual metres was highly variable with the metre sample from 44 to 45m in HSRC009 grading 38 g/t Au, showing potential for high grade shoots within the lower grade envelopes. Historic drilling in this area is limited (see Figure 1 in link below).Thomson drilled 9 holes for 833m at the Harry Smith project in December 2018, following on from five holes drilled earlier in 2018. The standout hole from the first drilling campaign was HSRC004 which intercepted 54m at 1.0 g/t Au from a depth of 8m at the Golden Spray workings (Thomson ASX release of 26 March 2018). The campaign this time focussed on the main Harry Smith workings with 5 holes, results from two of which have been received (no significant gold).Results for the remaining five holes are expected shortly and full details with plans and sections will be released when final results are received.Harry Smith Gold ProspectAt least two distinct gold-bearing quartz reefs occur at the Harry Smith prospect, termed here Golden Spray and Silver Spray (see Figure 1 in link below). The reefs were worked in three periods (1893-1902, 1911-1917 and 1937-1942) with a total recorded production of over 3,500 ounces of gold (Mines Record 2507). The first modern exploration was carried out by Shell Minerals (Higgins 1981) including drilling of 9 percussion holes in 1981. Several holes hit wide zones of mineralisation with the best intercept (PNG5, 46m at 1.3 g/t Au) drilled to the north of the Golden Spray workings. Historic drilling is limited and not well recorded; the locations cannot be relied on and the holes may not have been completely sampled (see Figure 1 in link below).The next important phase of exploration was carried out by Bolnisi Gold (Rangott 1996), who drilled 15 RC holes in 1995, recording numerous mineralised intercepts. In particular, the strong gold intercepts of GG95-2 (25m at 2.2 g/t Au from 16m depth) and GG95-13 (18m at 2.4 g/t Au from 73m depth) confirmed the potential of the Golden Spray area at the northwest end of the Harry Smith line of lode.Historic drilling was detailed in Thomson Resources' ASX release of 16 September, 2016.A review by Thomson concluded that the main Harry Smith - Golden Spray line of lode probably dipped steeply northeast, which differed from previous interpretations. The Company designed a program of southwest directed holes, in contrast to previous drilling which was directed northeast. The March 2018 program was successful with all holes intersecting gold mineralisation. The northeast dip was confirmed at the Golden Spray end of the line of lode and additional gold was discovered to the northeast, notably in hole HSRC004 which recorded an intersection of 54m at 1.0 g/t Au from a depth of 8m. This intersection includes two higher grade zones - the deeper of which at 12m of 2.1 g/t Au corresponds to the northeast dipping Main line of lode.The two other holes at Golden Spray confirmed the northeast dip of the Main line of lode with 13m at 1.2 g/t Au and 5m at 1.2 g/t Au. The higher grades (at ounces per ton gold) seen in the historic workings (Mines Record 2507) are probably confined to a high-grade shoot, which was not intersected in this program.The picture at the southern end of the Harry Smith lode is more complicated with the intersection recorded in HSRC02 (22m at 0.5 g/t Au) considerably further west than anticipated. Further drilling was required both here and on the Silver Spray line.The Company considers that Harry Smith has good potential to generate significant open cuttable gold mineralisation as well as deeper high-grade zones. Thomson will be prioritising this prospect for follow-up drilling.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CMJVT110





Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.





