Benz Mining Corp. Delays AGM

Vancouver, January 16, 2019 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") announces that it has requested a second and final extension from the B.C. Registrar of Companies to postpone its annual general meeting. Benz's last annual general and special meeting was held on May 5, 2017, and the Company's second extension granted by the B.C. Registrar of Companies expires August 5, 2019.

Further to the termination of the reverse takeover with Fox Automotive Switzerland AG, Benz is undergoing a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives and as a result Benz feels it would be prudent to delay the meeting until the conclusion of such review. The Company will update shareholders of the meeting date as soon as it is able to do so.

Benz does not currently meet the requirements of TSXV Policy 3.1 "Directors, Officers, Other Insiders and Personnel and Corporate Governance" section 21(b) which requires that Benz's audit committee be comprised of at least three (3) directors, the majority of which must be independent. Currently, the audit committee members are Gordon F. Bub and Ronald A. Hall, both are independent. Benz expects to rectify this matter at its next annual general meeting.

About Benz

Benz is a Vancouver based mineral company publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is focused on acquiring and developing mineral base and precious metal assets in safe jurisdictions.

