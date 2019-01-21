VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2019 - Declan Cobalt Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN) (FSE: DCR1) is pleased to announce that a compilation of its exploration efforts to date has resulted in the identification of both shallow (< 400 metre) and deeper (<700 metre) drill targets.



Two concessions and four concession application parcels (15,929 ha) comprise the Property, which is contiguous and located in both Germany and the Czech Republic. The focus of the current work program is on the historical Tisová Mine located on the Czech-German border. Multiple strata of copper- and cobalt-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and magnetite iron formation occur in the Cambrian-age strata in the Tisová Mine workings.

The integration of the 3D Resistivity and Induced Polarization survey, detailed magnetic survey (prepared by Terratec Geophysical Services), geological mapping as well as the Czech state mining company decommissioning report for the Tisová Mine (1994) has allowed the company’s consultant, Cambria Geosciences, to complete a 3D geological model for the purposes of defining drill targets that all lie less than 700m below surface.

Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., of Cambria Geosciences has reviewed all the data and selected five target areas that lie along strike from and at depth below the Tisová mine. Drilling is planned to commence in early February. All the targeted areas are proximal to farm and forest access roads, and permit applications are well advanced.

Continuing Work Program:

The 3D model developed by Cambria is being refined and will form the basis for the drill hole interpretation.

Mira Geoscience has been contracted to review the 3D model specifically to determine the correlation between the geological model and the 3D IP and magnetics at depth. The intention is to develop deep drill targets and assist in determining the design of additional geophysical surveys across the border into the German portion of the Property.

Mobilization of the drilling contractor, geologist, and assistants is expected to take place in early February.

The process of applying for geophysics, geology and drilling permits on the German portion has commenced.

President Wayne Tisdale states: “The team brought together to advance the exploration have successfully integrated the historical data and the modern geophysics to define excellent first pass shallow drill targets on Declan’s Czech-German copper-cobalt project. Declan’s drilling in February will further enhance our understanding of Tisova’s potential.”

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

For additional information, please contact:

Declan Cobalt Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4455

Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Property. Other than as provided for in this press release, the Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that the historical estimates and other information contained in this press release are relevant to continuing exploration on the Property because they identify significant mineralization that will be the target of the Company's exploration program.