Zincore Appoints Allan Williams to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, January 22, 2019 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX: ZNC.H) ("Zincore" or the "Company") reports that that Roman Friedrich has tendered his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors. Concurrently, the Company also announces that it has appointed Allan Williams to its Board.

Zincore President and CEO, Jorge Benavides commented, "Roman has been with Zincore since I joined the Company and he has always been a great resource for me and Zincore. We will miss his counsel and wish him great success in all his future endeavours".

Mr. Benavides concluded, "Although we will miss Roman's input, we are glad to have Allan join us as a Director. He has significant public market and junior resource company board experience, and we look forward to benefiting from his insights".

Allan Williams is a self-employed business consultant, who has been involved with public companies and the capital markets for over 30 years. As both an executive and a board member he has helped run and structure junior companies, including taking companies from their beginning stages to going public. Mr. Williams has experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as helping raise capital for early stage companies.

About Zincore

Zincore is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on zinc and related base metal opportunities in Peru. The Company's common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ZNC.H.

