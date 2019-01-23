Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

First Quantum Reports Land Slippage at Cobre Las Cruces

16:15 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") reports that during the early morning hours of January 23rd, a land slippage occurred on the slope of the northern zone of the open pit mine in the Cobre Las Cruces ("CLC") mining hydrometallurgical complex, located in the municipality of Gerena (Seville province) Spain, without causing harm to any persons nor any impact on any third party facilities or land.

The company has immediately activated the established safety and environmental emergency procedures, evacuating the area and isolating the incident. Furthermore, the relevant administrations have been informed without delay, and the company is in constant communication with them.

At the present time, production in the hydrometallurgical plant has been temporarily suspended while investigations are being conducted.

The company is monitoring the situation continuously and is taking all the necessary measures to resolve the incident and will provide updates as appropriate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-reports-land-slippage-at-cobre-las-cruces-300782880.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.



Contact
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com; North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 361-6400, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 7802 721663, Fax: +44 140 327 3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.first-quantum.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap