Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Extension of the Current Private Placement Priced at $0.025 to February 22, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, January 30, 2019 - (TSXV: SSE) (Frankfort: S6Q) -- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. announces that further to its news release dated November 26, 2018, to complete a non brokered private placement of up to 60,000,000 units at a price of $0.025 and one common share purchase warrant at $0.05 the TSX Venture Exchange has granted an extension to the deadline to complete the previously announced private placement to on or before February 22, 2019.

The net proceeds of the financing will be used to pay for the drill program at the Pino de Plata project and general working capital.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing exploration and development of the exploration of the Pino De Plata epithermal silver/ base metal/ gold projects located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico.

