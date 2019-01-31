CNX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides Updated 2019 Guidance

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2019 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, share buyback update, and provides updated minimum 2019 guidance. Throughout this release, CNX distinguishes between "attributable to CNX shareholders" and "consolidated" results. The metric "attributable to CNX shareholders" excludes from consolidated results interests in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM") not held by CNX, which were approximately 63.91% during the fourth quarter. The metric "consolidated" includes 100% of the results of CNX, CNX Gathering LLC, and CNXM on a consolidated basis.

GAAP - The following financial results are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.:

During the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $102 million, or earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $277 million, or earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter, the company reported total production costs of $1.89 per Mcfe, including $0.89 per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization ("DD&A"), compared to $2.17 per Mcfe, including $1.01 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter. For 2018, the company reported total production costs of $1.98 per Mcfe, including $0.89 per Mcfe of DD&A, compared to $2.23 per Mcfe, including $1.00 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net income of $129 million for the 2018 fourth quarter, compared to net income of $277 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $322 million, compared to $234 million spent in the year-earlier quarter. Also, for the quarter's ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding were 203,741,408 and 227,827,425, respectively.

Non-GAAP - CNX's management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, and believes that they are useful for investors in analyzing the company. The following tables represent these non-GAAP financial measures:1





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter

Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended

Ended







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017





December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017



(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Attributable to CNX Shareholders

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Consolidated

% Increase/ (Decrease) Adjusted Net Income

$ 132



$ 217



(39.2) %

$ 160



$ 217



(26.3) % Total Shares Outstanding (in millions)2

198.3



223.8



(11.4) %

—



—





Adjusted Net Income per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.67



$ 0.97



(30.9) %

—



—





Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 279



$ 187



49.2 %

$ 314



$ 187



67.9 % Adjusted EBITDAX per Outstanding Share2

$ 1.41



$ 0.83



69.9 %

$ 1.58



$ 0.83



90.4 % Capital Expenditures3

$ 266



$ 234



13.7 %

—



—







1The Non-GAAP financial measures in the table above are defined and reconciled to GAAP net income, under the caption "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2For the quarter's ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding were 203,741,408 and 227,827,425, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, total shares outstanding of 198,335,252 (Non-GAAP) are as of January 18, 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, total shares outstanding of 223,758,284 (Non-GAAP) are as of January 22, 2018. 3Capital expenditures exclude $56.2 million of total capital investment net to CNX Midstream Partners LP in the fourth quarter of 2018, as reported in CNX Midstream Partners LP Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results.

The following table highlights operating cash and fully burdened cash margins:





Quarter

Quarter

Year Year



Ended

Ended

Ended Ended (Per Mcfe)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 3.09



$ 2.80



$ 2.97

$ 2.66

Total Production Cash Costs

1.00



1.16



1.09

1.23

Operating Cash Margin

$ 2.09



$ 1.64



$ 1.88

$ 1.43

Operating Cash Margin (%)

68 %

59 %

63 % 54 %















Total Fully Burdened Cash Costs1

$ 1.46



$ 1.97



$ 1.63

$ 2.10

Fully Burdened Cash Margin

$ 1.63



$ 0.83



$ 1.34

$ 0.56

Fully Burdened Cash Margin (%)

53 %

30 %

45 % 21 %

1Fully burdened cash costs, includes production cash costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cash costs, other operating cash expense, other cash (income) expense, and interest expense.

"The fourth quarter and all of 2018 highlighted our philosophy in action: as a low-cost producer, coupled with a robust hedge book, the company has created tremendous, low-risk cash margins and strong rates of return on our capital," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "The margins we are generating drive cash flow growth and a lower leverage ratio, which allows us to execute incremental drilling activity and/or opportunistic share buybacks at high rates of return. That continuous cycle produced powerful results in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2018, and since the inception of our repurchase program in October of 2017, CNX has bought back approximately 14% of our total shares outstanding at prices we believe are substantially below our internal NAV per share, while finishing the year under our 2.5x leverage ceiling. Moving forward, we will continue to invest into areas that have a strong risk-adjusted rate of return."

Operations Summary:

During the fourth quarter of 2018, CNX sold 136 Bcfe of natural gas, or an increase of 14% from the 119 Bcfe sold in the year-earlier quarter, driven primarily from an increase in Marcellus volumes. The company set a new daily production volume record of 1.64 net Bcfe per day in the quarter. Full year 2018 production was 507 Bcfe, or an increase of approximately 25% from the 407 Bcfe produced in 2017. When excluding production associated with assets divested in the year, 2018 production was 480 Bcfe.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, CNX operated four horizontal rigs and drilled 20 wells, which included: 10 Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; nine Marcellus Shale wells in Washington County, Pennsylvania; and one dry Utica Shale well in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. During the quarter, the company drilled its longest ever Marcellus Shale lateral, which was over 15,000 feet and located in the Morris field in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Also, in the quarter, the company drilled a six-well Marcellus Shale pad with an average lateral length of over 12,500 feet in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

During the quarter, the company utilized three frac crews to complete 14 wells, which included: 12 Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and two dry Utica Shale wells in Monroe County, Ohio. Also, in the quarter, the company reached an all-time high frac efficiency on a pad in Pennsylvania of nearly 1,300 feet per day at 2,500 pounds per foot sand loading.

CNX turned-in-line 16 wells in the fourth quarter, which included: 11 Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; four dry Utica Shale wells in Monroe County, Ohio; and one dry Utica Shale well in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

Marcellus Shale volumes, including liquids, in the 2018 fourth quarter were 87.0 Bcfe, approximately 36% higher than the 64.0 Bcfe produced in the 2017 fourth quarter. Marcellus Shale total production costs were $1.98 per Mcfe in the just-ended quarter, which is a $0.34 per Mcfe decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017 of $2.32 per Mcfe. When excluding DD&A, Marcellus Shale total production cash costs were $1.20 per Mcfe in the just-ended quarter, which is a $0.16 per Mcfe decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017 of $1.36 per Mcfe, driven by decreases to lease operating expense ("LOE"), transportation, gathering, and compression costs, and taxes. During the quarter, water disposal costs improved as the company reused more produced water for fracs, avoiding the need to send that water to disposal. Also, DD&A improved due in part to increased capital efficiencies related to the Shirley-Pennsboro wells, and the production mix benefiting from lower West Virginia rates.

Utica Shale volumes, including liquids, in the 2018 fourth quarter were 34.1 Bcfe, approximately 1% higher than the 33.8 Bcfe in the year-earlier quarter, driven primarily from activity in Monroe County, Ohio, and Pennsylvania deep dry Utica Shale, offset by the sale of the Ohio Utica joint venture assets in the third quarter of 2018. The ramp in Pennsylvania deep dry Utica and Monroe County, Ohio, volumes also benefited Utica Shale total production costs, which were $1.43 per Mcfe in the just-ended quarter, or a $0.16 per Mcfe improvement from the fourth quarter of 2017 total production costs of $1.59 per Mcfe. When excluding DD&A, Utica Shale total production cash costs were $0.42 per Mcfe in the just-ended quarter, or a $0.14 per Mcfe improvement from the fourth quarter of 2017 total production cash costs of $0.56 per Mcfe.

CNX's natural gas production in the quarter came from the following categories:





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended







December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

% Increase/ (Decrease)

September 30, 2018

% Increase/ (Decrease) GAS



















Marcellus Sales Volumes (Bcf)

79.2



53.6



47.8 %

61.9



27.9 % Utica Sales Volumes (Bcf)

34.4



30.9



11.3 %

31.9



7.8 % CBM Sales Volumes (Bcf)

14.8



16.0



(7.5) %

14.7



0.7 % Other Sales Volumes (Bcf)1

0.1



5.0



(98.0) %

—



— %





















LIQUIDS2



















NGLs Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

7.1



12.2



(41.8) %

10.0



(29.0) % Oil Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

0.1



0.1



— %

0.1



— % Condensate Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

0.4



1.1



(63.6) %

0.4



— %





















TOTAL

136.1



118.9



14.5 %

119.0



14.4 %





















Average Daily Production (MMcfe)

1,479.1



1,292.3







1,293.0







1Other Sales Volumes: primarily related to shallow oil and gas production. 2NGLs, oil and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.

The following table highlights per Mcfe price and cost data for the quarter:





Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2018 Average Sales Price - Gas

$ 3.59



$ 2.29



$ 2.71

Average (Loss) Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments - Cash Settlement- Gas

$ (0.56)



$ 0.19



$ 0.03

Average Sales Price - Oil*

$ 10.09



$ 7.58



$ 10.50

Average Sales Price - NGLs*

$ 4.09



$ 5.08



$ 4.68

Average Sales Price - Condensate*

$ 6.39



$ 7.68



$ 9.76















Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 3.09



$ 2.80



$ 2.92















Average Lease Operating Expense

$ 0.12



$ 0.21



$ 0.14

Average Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees

0.06



0.08



0.06

Average Transportation, Gathering and Compression

0.82



0.87



0.84



























Total Production Cash Costs

$ 1.00



$ 1.16



$ 1.04



*Oil, NGLs, and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices. Note: "Total Production Costs" excludes Selling, General, and Administration and Other Operating Expenses.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, total production costs improved, compared to the year-earlier quarter, through reductions in LOE, transportation, gathering, and compression costs, taxes, and DD&A. LOE improved due to reduced well tending, well service jobs and repair and maintenance expenses related to the sale of the company's shallow oil and gas ("SOG") assets in the first quarter of 2018, and a reduction in water disposal costs due to increased reuse in well completions. Transportation, gathering, and compression costs improved due in part to a drier production mix resulting in lower processing fees.

During the past week, a subsurface pressure anomaly was observed during frac operations on the Shaw 1G Utica Shale well in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. While the cause of this anomaly is under investigation, frac operations on the Shaw pad have been temporarily suspended. The capital cost to complete and production associated with the delayed 4-well Shaw Utica pad are not currently included in 2019 guidance.

Marketing Update:

For the fourth quarter of 2018, CNX's average sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil, and condensate was $3.09 per Mcfe. CNX's average price for natural gas was $3.59 per Mcf for the quarter and, including cash settlements from hedging, was $3.03 per Mcf. The average realized price for all liquids for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.61 per barrel.

CNX's weighted average differential from NYMEX in the fourth quarter of 2018 was negative $0.29 per MMBtu. With an improved Henry Hub price coupled with an improved differential, CNX's average sales price for natural gas before hedging increased 32% to $3.59 per Mcf compared with the average sales price of $2.71 per Mcf in the third quarter of 2018. Including the impact of cash settlements from hedging, CNX's average sales price for natural gas was $0.29 per Mcf, or 11%, higher than the third quarter of 2018 and $0.55 per Mcf, or 22%, higher than last year's fourth quarter.

2019 Capital Budget and Guidance:

CNX expects a minimum base of 2019 production volumes of at least 495-515 Bcfe, which equates to an approximately 5% annual increase, based on the midpoint of the minimum guidance, compared to 2018 volumes from retained assets of 480 Bcfe.

The company expects 2019 drilling and completion ("D&C") capital of at least $575-$625 million and approximately $175 million of capital associated with land, midstream, and water infrastructure. On a consolidated basis, the company expects a 2019 capital budget of $1,000-$1,080 million, which includes $250-$280 million of capital that CNXM is responsible for. The company will evaluate multiple factors to determine incremental activity throughout the year, and CNX would expect to update guidance accordingly.

The company expects stand-alone adjusted EBITDAX, which includes approximately $55 million in distributions received from ownership interests in CNXM, of $790-$825 million, based on NYMEX as of January 15, 2019. The company expects 2019 consolidated adjusted EBITDAX of $945-$985 million.

The total cash production costs will be a function of the final activity set and weighting by segment. Current EBITDAX guidance reflects a more heavily weighted Marcellus activity set, similar to the 2018 development program.

"The company remains committed to our philosophy to maximize the long-term per share value through prudent capital allocation and continuous cost management," continued Mr. DeIuliis. "Our 2019 production and capital guidance highlights our minimum level of activity, and we will continue to evaluate this activity throughout the year under the lens of our share price, forward gas prices, Utica data set, and M&A opportunities, to name a few. Depending on those factors and the risk-adjusted returns impact, we will add activity and incremental D&C capital in the year, which could change the current production mix. We have built a plan that has a considerable amount of flexibility to adjust to these ever-changing market conditions. We believe that this flexibility differentiates CNX, as we do not believe that smart production growth and building value and returning it to our shareholders are mutually exclusive goals."

Note: CNX Resources Corp. is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected stand-alone or consolidated adjusted EBITDAX to projected operating income, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, due to the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

Total hedged natural gas production in the 2019 first quarter is 88.7 Bcf. The annual gas hedge position is shown in the table below:





2019

2020 Volumes Hedged (Bcf), as of 1/18/19

376.0*

468.6









*Includes actual settlements of 28.4 Bcf.









CNX's hedged gas volumes include a combination of NYMEX financial hedges, index (NYMEX and basis) financial hedges, and physical fixed price sales. In addition, to protect the NYMEX hedge volumes from basis exposure, CNX enters into basis-only financial hedges and physical sales with fixed basis at certain sales points. CNX's gas hedge position as of January 18, 2019 is shown in the table below:





Q1 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 NYMEX Only Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

83.5



359.2



457.2



389.1



262.9



99.3

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 3.07



$ 3.05



$ 2.96



$ 2.91



$ 2.96



$ 2.84

Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

5.2



16.8



11.4



21.2



13.7



27.6

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.84



$ 2.63



$ 2.43



$ 2.48



$ 2.56



$ 2.10

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)

88.7



376.0



468.6



410.3



276.6



126.9





















































NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)1























Volumes (Bcf)

87.1



369.3



424.4



351.5



216.7



101.9

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.78



$ 2.70



$ 2.50



$ 2.36



$ 2.35



$ 2.23

NYMEX Only Hedges Exposed to Basis























Volumes (Bcf)

1.6



6.7



44.2



58.8



59.9



25.0

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 3.07



$ 3.05



$ 2.96



$ 2.91



$ 2.96



$ 2.84

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)

88.7



376.0



468.6



410.3



276.6



126.9



1Includes physical sales with fixed basis in Q1 2019, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 of 30.7 Bcf, 119.5 Bcf, 74.4 Bcf, 74.6 Bcf, 34.3 Bcf, and 3.5 Bcf, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, CNX added additional NYMEX natural gas hedges of 1.0 Bcf, 10.4 Bcf, 201.4 Bcf, 153.4 Bcf, 63.4 Bcf, and 19.0 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. To help mitigate basis exposure on NYMEX hedges, in the fourth quarter CNX added 2.2 Bcf, 19.4 Bcf, 157.2 Bcf, 110.2 Bcf, 39.4 Bcf, and 32.8 Bcf of basis hedges for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Finance:

At December 31, 2018, CNX's net debt attributable to CNX shareholders to trailing-twelve-months (TTM) adjusted EBITDAX attributable to CNX Shareholders was 2.25x. On a consolidated basis, CNX's net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDAX from continuing operations was 2.29x.

At December 31, 2018, the company's credit facility had $612 million of borrowings outstanding and $198 million of letters of credit outstanding, leaving $1,290 million of unused capacity. In addition, CNX holds 21.7 million CNXM limited partnership units, with a current market value of approximately $381 million as of January 16, 2019, a 2% General Partner interest, and incentive distribution rights.

Since the October 2017 inception of the current repurchase program and as of January 18, 2019, CNX has repurchased a total of approximately 32.6 million shares for approximately $490 million life-to-date, resulting in 198,335,252 shares outstanding, which is an approximately 14% reduction to total shares outstanding. The company has approximately $260 million remaining on its current $750 million share repurchase program, which is not subject to an expiration date.

About CNX

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions: EBIT is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income) and income taxes. EBITDAX is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and exploration. Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as EBITDAX after adjusting for the discrete items listed below. Although EBIT, EBITDAX, and adjusted EBITDAX are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because they are widely used to evaluate a company's operating performance. We exclude stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDAX because we do not believe it accurately reflects the actual operating expense incurred during the relevant period and may vary widely from period to period irrespective of operating results. Investors should not view these metrics as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, because all companies do not calculate EBIT, EBITDAX, or adjusted EBITDAX identically, the presentation here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDAX per outstanding share, adjusted net income per outstanding share, and adjusted EBITDAX attributable to CNX Shareholders per outstanding share, with shares measured as of January 18, 2019, are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because (i) analysts utilize these metrics when evaluating company performance and, (ii) given that we have an active share repurchase program, analysts have requested this information as of a recent practicable date, and we want to provide updated information to investors.

Reconciliation of EBIT, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to CNX shareholders, net debt attributable to CNX shareholders, and TTM EBITDAX to financial net income attributable to CNX Resources shareholders is as follows (dollars in 000):





Three Months Ended



December 31,



2018

2018

2018

2018

2017 Dollars in thousands

E&P

Midstream

Unallocated1

Total Company

Total Company Net Income (Loss)

$ 48,250



$ 39,309



$ 41,856



$ 129,415



$ 276,643























Less: Income from Discontinued Operations

—



—



—



—



9,391

Add: Interest Expense

26,471



6,751



—



33,222



40,319

Less: Interest Income

1



—



—



1



(1,198)

Add: Income Taxes

—



—



(23,713)



(23,713)



71,566

Add: Income Tax Reform Benefit

—



—



—



—



(269,090)

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT)

74,722



46,060



18,143



138,925



127,631























Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization

122,315



7,770



(1)



130,084



122,707























Add: Exploration Expense

$ 2,633



$ —



$ —



$ 2,633



$ 14,093























Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) from Continuing Operations

$ 199,670



$ 53,830



$ 18,142



$ 271,642



$ 264,431























Adjustments:



















Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Commodity Derivative Instruments

36,727



—



—



36,727



(105,879)

Loss on Certain Asset Sales

—



—



96



96



—

Severance Expense

(55)



—



—



(55)



177

(Gain) Loss on Debt Extinguishment

—



—



(315)



(315)



896

Stock-Based Compensation

4,842



636



—



5,478



3,907

Fair Value Put Option

—



—



—



—



3,500

Settlement Expense

—



—



—



—



19,787

Total Pre-tax Adjustments

41,514



636



(219)



41,931



(77,612)























Adjusted EBITDAX from Continuing Operations

$ 241,184



$ 54,466



$ 17,923



$ 313,573



$ 186,819























Less: Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest2

—



34,550



—



34,550



—























Adjusted EBITDAX Attributable to CNX Resources Shareholders

$ 241,184



$ 19,916



$ 17,923



$ 279,023



$ 186,819



Note: Income tax effect of Total Pre-tax Adjustments was ($11,371) and $17,850 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Adjusted net income attributable to CNX shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is calculated as GAAP net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $101,927 plus total pre-tax adjustments from the above table of $41,931, less the associated tax expense of $11,371 equals adjusted net income of $132,487. Adjusted net income attributable to CNX shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2017 is calculated as GAAP net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $276,643 less total pre-tax adjustments from the above table of $77,612, plus the associated tax benefit of $17,850 equals the adjusted net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $216,881. Adjusted net income consolidated for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is calculated as GAAP net income of $129,415 plus total pre-tax adjustments from the above table of $41,931, less the associated tax expense of $11,371 equals adjusted net income of $159,975. Adjusted net income consolidated for the three months ended December 31, 2017 is calculated as GAAP net income of $276,643 less total pre-tax adjustments from the above table of $77,612, plus the associated tax benefit of $17,850 equals the adjusted net income of $216,881 1CNX's unallocated expenses include other expense, gain on sale of assets, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment of other intangible asset and income taxes. 2Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling interest of $27,488 plus Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization of $3,189, plus Interest Expense of $3,480, plus Stock-based compensation of $393. Calculated by taking an average noncontrolling interest percentage of 63.91%.

Management uses net debt to determine the company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt attributable to CNX Resources shareholders is useful to investors in determining the company's leverage ratio since the company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

Net Debt Attributable to CNX Shareholders December 31, 2018

E&P Midstream Total Total Debt (GAAP)1 $ 1,921,285

$ 477,215

$ 2,398,500

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents 787

16,411

17,198

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) 1,920,498

460,804

2,381,302

Net Debt Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest2 —

294,500

294,500

Net Debt Attributable to CNX Shareholders $ 1,920,498

$ 166,304

$ 2,086,802



1Includes current portion. 2Calculated by taking an average noncontrolling interest percentage of 63.91%.

Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM) EBITDAX Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2018

2018

2018

2018

2018 Net Income $ 545,546



$ 61,394



$ 146,756



$ 129,415



$ 883,111

Add: Interest Expense 38,551



38,438



35,723



33,222



145,934

Less: Interest Income (76)



—



(42)



1



(117)

Add: Income Taxes 213,694



(31,102)



56,678



(23,713)



215,557

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) from Continuing Operations 797,715



68,730



239,115



138,925



1,244,485

Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 124,667



119,087



119,585



130,084



493,423

Add: Exploration Expense 2,380



3,699



3,321



2,633



12,033

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A, and Exploration (EBITDAX) from Continuing Operations $ 924,762



$ 191,516



$ 362,021



$ 271,642



$ 1,749,941

Adjustments:

















Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Commodity Derivative Instruments (52,078)



(8,975)



(15,181)



36,727



(39,507)

Settlement Expense —



—



2,000



—



2,000

(Gain) Loss on Certain Asset Sales (9,487)



—



(130,849)



96



(140,240)

Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest (623,663)



—



—



—



(623,663)

Severance Expense 814



257



513



(55)



1,529

Fair Value Put Option (3,500)



—



—



—



(3,500)

Other Transaction Fees 1,149



—



—



—



1,149

Stock Based Compensation 4,909



5,709



5,245



5,478



21,341

Loss (Gain) on Debt Extinguishment 15,635



23,413



15,385



(315)



54,118

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets —



18,650



—



—



18,650

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (666,221)



$ 39,054



$ (122,887)



$ 41,931



$ (708,123)

Adjusted EBITDAX from Continuing Operations $ 258,541



$ 230,570



$ 239,134



$ 313,573



$ 1,041,818

Less: Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest1 22,388



26,711



29,083



34,550



112,732

Adjusted EBITDAX Attributable to CNX Shareholders $ 236,153



$ 203,859



$ 210,051



$ 279,023



$ 929,086



1Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for the three months ended March 31, 2018 is Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling interest of $17,983 plus Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization of $2,707, plus Interest Expense of $1,398, plus Stock-based compensation of $300. Calculated by taking an average noncontrolling interest percentage of 63.91%. Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for the three months ended June 30, 2018 is Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling interest of $19,380 plus Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization of $3,078, plus Interest Expense of $3,836, plus Stock-based compensation of $417. Calculated by taking an average noncontrolling interest percentage of 63.91%. Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for the three months ended September 30, 2018 is Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling interest of $21,727 plus Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization of $3,171, plus Interest Expense of $3,877, plus Stock-based compensation of $308. Calculated by taking an average noncontrolling interest percentage of 63.91%. Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is reconciled above.

Cautionary Statements

We are including the following cautionary statement in this press release to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of us. With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements (as defined in 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act")) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenues, income and capital spending. When we use the words "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe a strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the following: prices for natural gas and natural gas liquids are volatile and can fluctuate widely based upon a number of factors beyond our control including oversupply relative to the demand for our products, weather and the price and availability of alternative fuels; an extended decline in the prices we receive for our natural gas and natural gas liquids affecting our operating results and cash flows; our dependence on gathering, processing and transportation facilities and other midstream facilities owned by CNXM and others; disruption of, capacity constraints in, or proximity to pipeline systems that could limit sales of our natural gas and natural gas liquids, and decreases in availability of third-party pipelines or other midstream facilities interconnected to CNXM's gathering systems; uncertainties in estimating our economically recoverable natural gas reserves, and inaccuracies in our estimates; the high-risk nature of drilling natural gas wells; our identified drilling locations are scheduled out over multiple years, making them susceptible to uncertainties that could materially alter the occurrence or timing of their drilling; challenges associated with strategic determinations, including the allocation of capital and other resources to strategic opportunities; our development and exploration projects, as well as CNXM's midstream system development, require substantial capital expenditures; the impact of potential, as well as any adopted environmental regulations including any relating to greenhouse gas emissions on our operating costs as well as on the market for natural gas and for our securities; environmental regulations can increase costs and introduce uncertainty that could adversely impact the market for natural gas with potential short and long-term liabilities; our operations are subject to operating risks that could increase our operating expenses and decrease our production levels which could adversely affect our results of operations. Our operations are also subject to hazards and any losses or liabilities we suffer from hazards, which occur in our operations may not be fully covered by our insurance policies; decreases in the availability of, or increases in the price of, required personnel, services, equipment, parts and raw materials in sufficient quantities or at reasonable costs to support our operations; if natural gas prices decrease or drilling efforts are unsuccessful, we may be required to record write-downs of our proved natural gas properties; changes in assumptions impacting management's estimates of future financial results as well as other assumptions such as movement in the Company's stock price, weighted-average cost of capital, terminal growth rates and industry multiples, could cause goodwill and other intangible assets we hold to become impaired and result in material non-cash charges to earnings; a loss of our competitive position because of the competitive nature of the natural gas industry, consolidation within the industry, or overcapacity in the industry adversely affecting our ability to sell our products and midstream services, which could impair our profitability; deterioration in the economic conditions in any of the industries in which our customers operate, a domestic or worldwide financial downturn, or negative credit market conditions; hedging activities may prevent us from benefiting from price increases and may expose us to other risks; existing and future government laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business may increase our costs of doing business and may restrict our operations; significant costs and liabilities may be incurred as a result of pipeline operations and related increase in the regulation of gas gathering pipelines; our ability to find adequate water sources for our use in shale gas drilling and production operations, or our ability to dispose of, transport or recycle water used or removed in connection with our gas operations at a reasonable cost and within applicable environmental rules; failure to find or acquire economically recoverable natural gas reserves to replace our current natural gas reserves; risks associated with our debt; our borrowing base could decrease for a variety of reasons including lower natural gas prices, declines in natural gas proved reserves, asset sales and lending requirements or regulations; changes in federal or state income tax laws; ; cyber-incidents could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; construction of new gathering, compression, dehydration, treating or other midstream assets by CNXM may not result in revenue increases and may be subject to regulatory, environmental, political, legal and economic risks; our success depends on key members of our management and our ability to attract and retain experienced technical and other professional personnel; terrorist activities could materially and adversely affect our business and results of operations; we may operate a portion of our business with one or more joint venture partners or in circumstances where we are not the operator, which may restrict our operational and corporate flexibility and we may not realize the benefits we expect to realize from a joint venture; acquisitions and divestitures we anticipate may not occur or produce anticipated benefits; the outcomes of various legal proceedings, including those which are more fully described in our reports filed under the Exchange Act; there is no guarantee that we will continue to repurchase shares of our common stock under our current or any future share repurchase program at levels undertaken previously or at all; negative public perception regarding our industry could have an adverse effect on our operations; CONSOL Energy may fail to perform under various transaction agreements that were executed as part of the separation, including with respect to indemnification obligations; CONSOL Energy may not be able to satisfy its indemnification obligations in the future and such indemnities may not be sufficient to hold us harmless from the full amount of liabilities for which CONSOL Energy has been allocated responsibility; and the separation could result in substantial tax liability.. Additional factors are described in detail under the captions "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue and Other Operating Income:













Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Revenue $ 493,085



$ 312,714



$ 1,577,937



$ 1,125,224

(Loss) Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments (108,964)



126,422



(30,212)



206,930

Purchased Gas Revenue 27,441



21,117



65,986



53,795

Midstream Revenue 20,098



—



89,781



—

Other Operating Income 3,795



16,698



26,942



69,182

Total Revenue and Other Operating Income 435,455



476,951



1,730,434



1,455,131

Costs and Expenses:













Operating Expense













Lease Operating Expense 16,789



24,473



95,139



88,932

Transportation, Gathering and Compression 71,998



103,165



302,933



382,865

Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees 8,472



9,413



32,750



29,267

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 130,084



122,707



493,423



412,036

Exploration and Production Related Other Costs 2,633



14,093



12,033



48,074

Purchased Gas Costs 27,414



20,366



64,817



52,597

Impairment of Exploration and Production Properties —



—



—



137,865

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets —



—



18,650



—

Selling, General and Administrative Costs 36,113



28,221



134,806



93,211

Other Operating Expense 21,174



42,510



72,412



112,369

Total Operating Expense 314,677



364,948



1,226,963



1,357,216

Other Expense (Income)













Other (Income) Expense (9,758)



(13,978)



(14,571)



3,825

Gain on Sale of Assets (8,073)



(3,744)



(157,015)



(188,063)

Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest —



—



(623,663)



—

(Gain) Loss on Debt Extinguishment (315)



896



54,118



2,129

Interest Expense 33,222



40,319



145,934



161,443

Total Other Expense (Income) 15,076



23,493



(595,197)



(20,666)

Total Costs And Expenses 329,753



388,441



631,766



1,336,550

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax 105,702



88,510



1,098,668



118,581

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (23,713)



(197,524)



215,557



(176,458)

Income From Continuing Operations 129,415



286,034



883,111



295,039

(Loss) Income From Discontinued Operations, net —



(9,391)



—



85,708

Net Income 129,415



276,643



883,111



380,747

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 27,488



—



86,578



—

Net Income Attributable to CNX Resources Shareholders $ 101,927



$ 276,643



$ 796,533



$ 380,747



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Earnings Per Share













Basic













Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.51



$ 1.27



$ 3.75



$ 1.29

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations —



(0.04)



—



0.37

Total Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.51



$ 1.23



$ 3.75



$ 1.66

Diluted













Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.50



$ 1.26



$ 3.71



$ 1.28

(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations —



(0.05)



—



0.37

Total Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.50



$ 1.21



$ 3.71



$ 1.65



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31, (Unaudited) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Income $ 129,415



$ 276,643



$ 883,111



$ 380,747

Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income:













Actuarially Determined Long-Term Liability Adjustments (Net of tax: $2, ($1,244), ($792), ($7,365)) (332)



1,798



1,672



12,228

















Comprehensive Income 129,083



278,441



884,783



392,975

















Less: Comprehensive Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 27,488



—



86,578



—

















Comprehensive Income Attributable to CNX Resources Shareholders $ 101,595



$ 278,441



$ 798,205



$ 392,975



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 17,198



$ 509,167

Accounts and Notes Receivable:





Trade 252,424



156,817

Other Receivables 11,077



48,908

Supplies Inventories 9,715



10,742

Recoverable Income Taxes 149,481



31,523

Prepaid Expenses 61,791



95,347

Total Current Assets 501,686



852,504

Property, Plant and Equipment:





Property, Plant and Equipment 9,567,428



9,316,495

Less—Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 2,624,984



3,526,742

Total Property, Plant and Equipment—Net 6,942,444



5,789,753

Other Assets:





Investment in Affiliates 18,663



197,921

Goodwill 796,359



—

Other Intangible Assets 103,200



—

Other 229,818



91,735

Total Other Assets 1,148,040



289,656

TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,592,170



$ 6,931,913



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable $ 229,806



$ 211,161

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 6,997



7,111

Other Accrued Liabilities 286,172



223,407

Total Current Liabilities 522,975



441,679

Long-Term Debt:





Long-Term Debt 2,378,205



2,187,026

Capital Lease Obligations 13,299



20,347

Total Long-Term Debt 2,391,504



2,207,373

Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:





Deferred Income Taxes 398,682



44,373

Asset Retirement Obligations 37,479



198,768

Other 159,787



139,821

Total Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities 595,948



382,962

TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,510,427



3,032,014

Stockholders' Equity:





Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value; 500,000,000 Shares Authorized, 198,663,342 Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2018; 223,743,322 Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2017 1,990



2,241

Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,264,063



2,450,323

Preferred Stock, 15,000,000 Shares Authorized, None Issued and Outstanding —



—

Retained Earnings 2,071,809



1,455,811

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (7,904)



(8,476)

Total CNX Resources Stockholders' Equity 4,329,958



3,899,899

Noncontrolling Interest 751,785



—

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,081,743



3,899,899

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,592,170



$ 6,931,913



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Dollars in thousands) Common Stock

Capital in Excess of Par Value

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Total CNX Resources Corporation Stockholders' Equity

Non- Controlling Interest

Total Stockholders' Equity December 31, 2017 $ 2,241



$ 2,450,323



$ 1,455,811



$ (8,476)



$ 3,899,899



$ —



$ 3,899,899

(Unaudited)

























Net Income —



—



796,533



—



796,533



86,578



883,111

Actuarially Determined Long-Term Liability Adjustments (Net of ($792) Tax) —



—



—



1,672



1,672



—



1,672

Comprehensive Income —



—



796,533



1,672



798,205



86,578



884,783





























Issuance of Common Stock 8



1,705



—



—



1,713



—



1,713

Purchase and Retirement of Common Stock (25,894,324 shares) (259)



(206,895)



(176,598)



—



(383,752)



—



(383,752)

Shares Withheld for Taxes —



—



(5,037)



—



(5,037)



(348)



(5,385)

Acquisition of CNX Gathering, LLC —



—



—



—



—



718,577



718,577

Amortization of Stock-Based Compensation Awards —



18,930



—



—



18,930



2,411



21,341

Distributions to CNXM Noncontrolling Interest Holders —



—



—



—



—



(55,433)



(55,433)

ASU 2018-02 Reclassification $ —



$ —



$ 1,100



$ (1,100)



$ —



$ —



$ —

December 31, 2018 $ 1,990



$ 2,264,063



$ 2,071,809



$ (7,904)



$ 4,329,958



$ 751,785



$ 5,081,743



CNX RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Year-Ended (Unaudited) December 31

December 31 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: 2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Income $ 129,416



$ 276,643



$ 883,111



$ 380,747

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided By Continuing Operating Activities:













Net Loss (Income) from Discontinued Operations —



9,391



—



(85,708)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 130,084



122,707



493,423



412,036

Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs 1,722



3,994



8,361



10,630

Impairment of Exploration and Production Properties —



—



—



137,865

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets —



—



18,650



—

Stock-Based Compensation 5,480



3,912



21,341



16,983

Gain on Sale of Assets (8,073)



(3,744)



(157,015)



(188,063)

Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest —



—



(623,663)



—

(Gain) Loss on Debt Extinguishment (316)



896



54,118



2,129

Loss (Gain) on Commodity Derivative Instruments 108,964



(126,422)



30,212



(206,930)

Net Cash (Paid) Received in Settlement of Commodity Derivative Instruments (72,237)



20,543



(69,720)



(41,174)

Deferred Income Taxes 86,444



(163,895)



345,560



(142,829)

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (675)



(15,020)



(5,363)



(49,830)

Changes in Operating Assets:













Accounts and Notes Receivable (107,859)



(45,534)



(57,734)



(32,792)

Supplies Inventories 11



10,418



1,027



4,254

Recoverable Income Tax (109,997)



60,288



(118,498)



76,196

Prepaid Expenses (1,054)



(5,496)



(1,391)



631

Changes in Other Assets 4,221



(10,772)



4,904



22,018

Changes in Operating Liabilities:













Accounts Payable 10,228



30,310



12,760



45,669

Accrued Interest (11,650)



(35,456)



(5,839)



(2,955)

Other Operating Liabilities 22,716



49,246



53,135



81,969

Changes in Other Liabilities 8,179



(24,693)



(1,556)



(7,778)

Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operating Activities 195,604



157,316



885,823



433,068

Net Cash Provided by Discontinued Operating Activities —



9,521



—



215,619

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 195,604



166,837



885,823



648,687

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital Expenditures (322,273)



(233,585)



(1,116,397)



(632,846)

CNX Gathering LLC Acquisition, Net of Cash Acquired —



—



(299,272)



—

Proceeds from Asset Sales 10,956



5,228



511,767



414,185

Net Distributions from Equity Affiliates 1,500



7,253



9,250



42,873

Net Cash Used in Continuing Investing Activities (309,817)



(221,104)



(894,652)



(175,788)

Net Cash Used in Discontinued Investing Activities —



(12,695)



—



(46,133)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (309,817)



(233,799)



(894,652)



(221,921)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Proceeds from CNX Revolving Credit Facility 173,000



—



612,000



—

Payments on Miscellaneous Borrowings (1,709)



(2,013)



(7,165)



(8,037)

Payments on Long-Term Notes (19,600)



(25,988)



(955,019)



(239,716)

Proceeds from Issuance of CNXM Senior Notes —



—



394,000



—

Net Proceeds from (Payments on) CNXM Revolving Credit Facility 40,000



—



(65,500)



—

Distributions to CNXM Noncontrolling Interest Holders (14,594)



—



(55,433)



—

Proceeds from Spin-Off of CONSOL Energy Inc. —



425,000



—



425,000

Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock 23



150



1,713



1,009

Shares Withheld for Taxes (51)



(335)



(5,385)



(6,681)

Purchases of Common Stock (87,387)



(103,209)



(381,752)



(103,209)

Debt Issuance and Financing Fees (943)



(63)



(20,599)



(361)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Continuing Financing Activities 88,739



293,542



(483,140)



68,005

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Discontinued Financing Activities —



1,429



—



(31,903)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 88,739



294,971



(483,140)



36,102

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (25,474)



228,009



(491,969)



462,868

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 42,672



281,158



509,167



46,299

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 17,198



$ 509,167



$ 17,198



$ 509,167



