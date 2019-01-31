Fire at the Nemiscau Workcamp Cafeteria: Nemaska Lithium Provides Update

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2019 - Nemaska Lithium Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) announces that a fire that occurred last night has caused damages to the Nemiscau workcamp cafeteria, which hosts the construction workers of the Whabouchi mine located 15 kilometres further. Construction work at the mine site is suspended indefinitely.



“All the workers who were sleeping nearby the cafeteria have been rapidly evacuated and nobody was injured. We are actively working to find a solution to offer our workers a cafeteria service and to resume our activities as quickly as possible,” explained Fanny-Ève Tapp, spokesperson for Nemaska Lithium.

All employees and subcontractors have been informed of the temporary interruption of work. In the interim, 167 workers will be going home today.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

