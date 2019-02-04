Avidian Announces Management Changes and Appointment of CFO

TORONTO, February 4, 2019 - Avidian Gold Corp. . ("Avidian" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:AVG) wishes to announce that effective immediately Mr. David Anderson will be assuming the role of CEO in addition to sitting as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Nick Tintor has tendered his resignation as President, CEO and Director of Avidian as a result of changes in circumstances relating to other business interests. In addition, Avidian is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Donna McLean, as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. McLean replaces Victor Bradley who has been serving as interim CFO. Ms. McLean brings more than 20 years of financial management and reporting experience to Avidian and has worked for several junior and intermediate exploration companies located in Canada and abroad. Ms. McLean has been granted 100,000 options which can be exercised to purchase a common share of the Corporation at $0.40 for a period of five years. The options will vest over a three-year period.

David Anderson, Chairman and CEO said. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to welcome Donna to Avidian. I look forward to working with her. I'd also like to thank Vic for serving as interim CFO and Nick for his contributions to Avidian. Nick's support in the past year has been greatly appreciated and on behalf of the Board I'd like to wish him the best in his other endeavours".

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include Amanita which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and Jungo and Dome Hill in Nevada. The Strickland and Black Raven properties, both located in Newfoundland, are held within Hide Tide Resources Corp, a private subsidiary company of Avidan

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Avidian Gold has 57,021,683 shares issued and outstanding. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Goldden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

