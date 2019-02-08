CONSOL Energy Announces Election of Sophie Bergeron as a New Director and Retirement of Pete Carpenter from the Board

CANONSBURG, Feb. 8, 2019 - CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) today announced the retirement of director Alvin "Pete" Carpenter effective March 1, 2019. Mr. Carpenter elected to retire after providing outstanding service as a director of CEIX and its former parent company since 2013, including providing valuable counsel to the Company through its successful separation transaction in 2017. Mr. Carpenter currently serves as a Class I director of the Company and is Chair of the Health, Safety and Environmental Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee.

"We thank Pete for his dedication to our Company and his tireless service and valuable advice through the separation in 2017 and through our first year as an independent publicly traded coal company," said Bill Powell, Chairman of the Board. "We will miss Pete on the Board and wish him all the best," he continued.

Today CEIX also announced the election of a new director, Sophie Bergeron, effective on March 1, 2019. Over her 18-year career in the mining sector, Ms. Bergeron has held various mining engineering and operational positions. She currently serves as the Mine General Manager for Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine. Ms. Bergeron joined Goldcorp as Senior Mining Engineer in 2010 and has worked across the company's project portfolio and mining operations in the Americas, including in the role of Director, Health and Safety. During her time at Xstrata, Ms. Bergeron rose to the position of Continuous Improvement Superintendent, completed her Six Sigma certification and earned a certificate in business optimization from Melbourne University in Australia. Ms. Bergeron is an active member of the Québec Mining Association and sits on its board of directors. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from the École Polytechnique de Montréal. Through Ms. Bergeron's education and experience, she has gained expertise in the mining sector, which we believe will provide significant value and insight to the Board particularly with respect to operating and strategic issues.

Jimmy Brock, Chief Executive Officer, stated "on behalf of the Company's Board, we are all pleased to welcome Sophie Bergeron to our team. We are very fortunate to be adding such a highly qualified outside director. We believe Ms. Bergeron's extensive experience in the mining sector will prove very beneficial to our Company."

Ms. Bergeron was elected as a Class I director to fill the vacancy on the Board left by Mr. Carpenter's retirement. She was appointed as Chair of the Board's Health, Safety and Environmental Committee and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee effective March 1, 2019.

About CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Our flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The Company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~698 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the Company also controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

