The Government of the Central African Republic (CAR) Announces a Peace Agreement with Armed Groups

Vancouver, February 12, 2019 - AXMIN Inc. (TSXV: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") notes the following news release.

On Saturday February 2, 2019 the Government of the CAR announced on social media that an agreement for peace had been made at the talks taking place in Khartoum. The Government stated that the agreement would be initialed on Sunday February 3, 2019 and thereafter it was signed in Bangui on February 6th.

The agreement comes after discussions that were facilitated in Khartoum by the African Union and the Untied Nations with assistance from Russia. The key points of this agreement are:

An immediate cessation of violence by the armed groups against defence and security forces, UN personnel, humanitarian workers and the general population.

The armed groups will respect the legitimacy of the CAR's institutions and will disband.

The Government will analyse the reintegration of the leaders of the armed groups who previously served as civil servants or in the military.

The Government will set up a Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission within 90 days.

The parties to the agreement will undertake to set up mixed security units that will include both the defence and security forces as well as former members of the armed groups.

A Prime Minister will be appointed drawn from a representative of the former armed groups.

The former armed groups will have the right to start political parties without hinderance.

Ambassador Smail Chergui, the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security stated on social media:

… I am humbled to announce that with the exemplary cooperation I received from both the Government of the CAR(@GouvCF) and the 14 armed groups, we have secured a #peace agreement today in the interest of the people of #CAR.

Separately on Thursday January 31, 2019 the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously on a resolution drafted by France that provides for a roadmap to lift the arms embargo on the CAR. This resolution states that the Council will establish requisite benchmarks by April 30, 2019 and will assess progress on these benchmarks by July 31, 2019. The Council will then review the arms embargo measures by September 30,2019.

The resolution welcomes 'the significant efforts made by the CAR authorities' to advance security sector reform, including by developing a national defense plan and national security policy. This resolution acknowledged 'the urgent need for the CAR authorities to train and equip their defense and security forces to be able to respond proportionately to threats to the security of all citizens in the CAR.' The Council stated that it had granted several exemptions to allow shipments of weapons from France, Russia, China, the United States and Belgium for the CAR's army.

AXMIN's Chairman and CEO Lucy Yan sated:

AXMIN is delighted to hear that a peace agreement has been reached in Khartoum and hope that this agreement will be honored and bring security and stability to the CAR. The Company believes that the combination of the agreement together with the eventual lifting of the arms embargo should provide both the framework for stability and also the effective method of enforcement by equipping and deploying the military forces of the Government of the CAR. We look forward to being back on site and working on developing the Passendro asset as soon as conditions allow in the near future.

A further press release regarding the security situation in Ndassima, the location of the Company's Passendro asset, will be made when appropriate to do so.

