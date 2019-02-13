TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") is pleased to announce first introduction of ore to the processing plant at Cobre Panama. On February 7, 2019, ore was introduced through primary crushing and onto the stockpile with initial feed rates between 4,000 and 5,000 tonnes per hour, and on February 11, 2019, ore was introduced through to the first milling circuit.

Operation on ore continues, and will move into all other sections of the processing plant including producing copper concentrate. The Company is now focused on an efficient phased ramp-up for Cobre Panama continuing through 2019.

As a reminder, the Company will publish its fourth quarter 2018 and full year financial and operating results tomorrow, Thursday February 14, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 15, 2019. For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-announces-first-ore-introduced-in-first-milling-circuit-at-cobre-panama-300795204.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.