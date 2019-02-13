First Quantum Announces First Ore Introduced in First Milling Circuit at Cobre Panama

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") is pleased to announce first introduction of ore to the processing plant at Cobre Panama. On February 7, 2019, ore was introduced through primary crushing and onto the stockpile with initial feed rates between 4,000 and 5,000 tonnes per hour, and on February 11, 2019, ore was introduced through to the first milling circuit.
Operation on ore continues, and will move into all other sections of the processing plant including producing copper concentrate. The Company is now focused on an efficient phased ramp-up for Cobre Panama continuing through 2019.
As a reminder, the Company will publish its fourth quarter 2018 and full year financial and operating results tomorrow, Thursday February 14, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 15, 2019. For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!