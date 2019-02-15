Cresval Capital Corp. Terminates Arrangement With Tess

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2019 - Cresval Capital Corp. (TSXV: CRV) (“Cresval” or the “Company”) has terminated its proposed plan of arrangement with Tess Inc., originally announced on December 11, 2017 (with updates on January 17, May 14 and July 24, 2018), due to Tess’ inability to complete the application for listing of the resulting issuer, TessPay Inc., on the TSX Venture Exchange. Conditional acceptance for listing was one of the mutual pre-conditions to the closing of the plan of arrangement.
Cresval intends to proceed with the further exploration of its mineral resource properties in British Columbia.
