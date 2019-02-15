Cresval Capital Corp. Terminates Arrangement With Tess

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2019 - Cresval Capital Corp. (TSXV: CRV) (“Cresval” or the “Company”) has terminated its proposed plan of arrangement with Tess Inc., originally announced on December 11, 2017 (with updates on January 17, May 14 and July 24, 2018), due to Tess’ inability to complete the application for listing of the resulting issuer, TessPay Inc., on the TSX Venture Exchange. Conditional acceptance for listing was one of the mutual pre-conditions to the closing of the plan of arrangement.

Cresval intends to proceed with the further exploration of its mineral resource properties in British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board:

s/Lee Ann Wolfin, CEO

For further information please contact:

Lee Ann Wolfin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 913-7788

Email: lawolfin@cresval.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.