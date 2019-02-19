Declan Cobalt Inc. Announces Name Change to 21C Metals Inc. and CSE Symbol Change to BULL

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2019 - Declan Cobalt Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN) (OTCQB: DCNNF) announces that it has changed its name to 21C Metals Inc. and its CSE symbol to BULL.Effective at the commencement of trading on February 20, 2019 the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, and new stock symbol “BULL”.Mr Wayne Tisdale, CEO of the Company reports:“We are excited to announce the rebranding of the Company from Declan Cobalt Inc. to 21C Metals Inc. This change highlights the addition of our Ontario palladium project and our corporate initiative, “Metals for Today and Tomorrow”. We are now actively addressing both the near and longer term needs of industry for these essential metals - palladium and cobalt.”The name change does not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Declan Cobalt Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name changeWayne Tisdale, President and CEOT: (604) 639-4455