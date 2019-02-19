Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Declan Cobalt Inc. Announces Name Change to 21C Metals Inc. and CSE Symbol Change to BULL

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2019 - Declan Cobalt Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN) (OTCQB: DCNNF) announces that it has changed its name to 21C Metals Inc. and its CSE symbol to BULL.

Effective at the commencement of trading on February 20, 2019 the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, and new stock symbol “BULL”.

Mr Wayne Tisdale, CEO of the Company reports:

“We are excited to announce the rebranding of the Company from Declan Cobalt Inc. to 21C Metals Inc. This change highlights the addition of our Ontario palladium project and our corporate initiative, “Metals for Today and Tomorrow”. We are now actively addressing both the near and longer term needs of industry for these essential metals - palladium and cobalt.”

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Declan Cobalt Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change



For additional information please contact:

Declan Cobalt Inc.
Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO
T: (604) 639-4455
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

21C Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.21cmetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap