Cresval Resumes Trading on TSX Venture Exchange and Provides Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2019 - Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) reports that the common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., following the Company’s February 15, 2019 news release announcing that Cresval had terminated its proposed plan of arrangement with Tess Inc., originally announced on December 11, 2017 (with updates on January 17, May 14 and July 24, 2018).



“We have been through a long and arduous process trying to make this agreement work,” said Cresval President and CEO Lee Ann Wolfin. “We are now ready to move on and get back to the business of exploring our mineral properties in British Columbia.”

Cresval is evaluating options for funding and work programs to resume exploration at its New Raven gold and Mike copper properties, both owned 100% by Cresval and both located in the Lillooet Mining Division of Southern British Columbia near the productive Bralorne Gold Camp.

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.