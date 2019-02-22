Todd Minerals Nominates New Director to Northcliff Board

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Wolley has been nominated by Todd Minerals Limited ("Todd") as its representative on Northcliff's board of directors, replacing Mr. Jacob Roorda, Todd's previous board representative. Mr. Michael Wolley will also continue to serve as Todd's board representative for Sisson Mines Ltd., the general partner of the Sisson Project Limited Partnership. Mr. Wolley is replacing Mr. Jacob Roorda who has served as the Todd nominee on the Board. "We thank Jake for his service and contribution to the Company and welcome Michael as a director," said Marchand Snyman, Chairman.

Mr. Wolley holds a first class honours degree in Chemical and Materials Engineering from the University of Auckland and a Masters of Management from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management. He spent 15 years with Mobil Oil Australia in a range of roles including engineering, operations, strategic planning and business development in Australia and New Zealand. In 1995, he left Mobil to pursue opportunities in Asia Pacific and worked in a number of senior executive roles in the manufacturing and industrial sectors including a period as President of BlueScope Steel China.

In 2007, Mr. Wolley returned to the resources sector as Chief Operating Officer of Lynas Corporation, an ASX 100 business, and subsequently into the gold sector where he is a Director of Red Mountain Mining, an ASX listed gold development business.

Mr. Wolley was appointed Vice President Corporate Development of the Todd Corporation in 2011. In February 2013, he was appointed to the role of Vice President Minerals, based in Sydney. Mr. Wolley is a Director of ASX listed Flinders Mines. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Directors and the Institute of Directors in New Zealand.

About Northcliff

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. The results of the Feasibility Study, completed in January 2013, confirm that the Sisson Project is technically and economically feasible and can move on to the next stage of development. For further details on Northcliff and the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project please contact visit Northcliff's website: www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Chris Zahovskis

President & CEO

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address permitting, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Sisson Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits for construction of the mine, the Sisson Project will achieve targeted production levels; the Company's study and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes; equipment necessary for construction and development is available and does not incur unforeseen breakdowns; no material labour slowdowns or strikes are incurred; plant and equipment functions as specified; geological or financial parameters do not necessitate future mine plan changes; and no geological or technical problems occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainty of shareholder support, the need for judicial and regulatory approvals, fluctuations in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary environmental, land use and other permits, approvals, licenses and title on a timely basis and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.