West African Resources Intercepts 6.5m at 61.8 g/t Au Including 3m at 132 g/t Au at M1 South

SUBIACO, February 25, 2019 - Gold developer West African Resources Ltd. (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report reserve definition drilling at the M1 South and M5 deposits is complete and all results have been received for the upcoming optimised feasibility study for the Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.



Highlights



M1 South

3.5m at 13.3 g/t Au from 545m, including 0.5m at 57.4 g/t Au

2m at 18.9 g/t Au from 415m, including 1m at 33.8 g/t Au

1m at 85.8 g/t Au from 164m

3.5m at 41 g/t Au from 175m

6.5m at 61.8 g/t Au from 258.5m, including 3m at 132 g/t Au

M5

4m at 13.1 g/t Au from 238m including 1m at 48 g/t Au

4m at 10.3 g/t Au from 404m and 7m at 2.2 g/t Au from 416m

14m at 12 g/t Au from 510m including 1m at 49.9 g/t Au

1m at 17.9 g/t Au from 253m

- Reserve definition drilling completed at M1 South and M5 for optimised feasibility study

- Reserve update and optimised feasibility study on track for completion end Q1 2019

- Fully funded for development, construction underway, first gold pour scheduled for Q3 2020



Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:



"Reserve definition drilling has been completed for the upcoming feasibility study update for Sanbrado. High grade mineralisation has been confirmed with drilling returning 6.5m at 61.8 g/t Au from 258.5m, including 3m at 132 g/t Au.



"The Company is also on track to complete an optimised feasibility study incorporating reserve updates with increased plant throughput delivering higher annual gold production, by the end of Q1 2019.



"The Company is fully funded, construction is underway, and first gold production is scheduled for Q3 2020."

